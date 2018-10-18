New Kenshoo Research: Growth of Social and Search Advertising Stable While Newer Entrants to the Digital Advertising Space Make a Strong Case for Marketers

San Francisco, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenshoo ( www.Kenshoo.com ), a global leader in marketing technology, today released a new infographic, Kenshoo Digital Marketing Quarterly Trends Report: Q3 2018 , detailing spending growth in social (40%) and search (10%) year-over-year (YoY) in Q3 2018, identical to Q2 growth. New for Q3 are details on promising growth within ecommerce channel advertising, which are available by clicking the link to the infographic .

Spotlights:

Instagram spending increased 94% YoY, faster than core Facebook spending (37% YoY)

Instagram and Video ads were the biggest drivers of YoY growth for Q3

Mobile paid search shopping campaigns have grown considerably in volume with no degradation of performance, providing a clear opportunity for e-commerce marketers in the upcoming holiday season

Pinterest spending across all Kenshoo advertisers in Q3 exceeded its previous high in Q4 of last year, setting the stage for another strong seasonal increase

Key findings include:

Social spending increased 40% YoY and 12% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ)

Social impressions increased 24% YoY and 7% QoQ

Social clicks increased 51% YoY and 5% QoQ

Social CTR increased 22% YoY and decreased 3% QoQ

Social cost-per-thousand (CPM) impressions increased 14% YoY and 6% QoQ

Paid search spending increased 10% YoY and 1% QoQ

Paid search impressions increased 38% YoY and 12% QoQ

Paid search clicks increased 28% YoY and 6% QoQ

Paid search CTR decreased 7% both YoY and QoQ

Paid search CPC decreased 15% YoY and 5% QoQ

“The rumors are true that marketers accelerated the push on Instagram over Facebook in Q3, but overall, social still grew at a steady rate, in part because direct-response ads — notably dynamic product ads in the social channel — are providing value to marketers, that extends across all channels,” said Chris Costello, senior director of marketing research for Kenshoo. “Kenshoo sees the increasing value of these product-focused ads across paid search, social, ecommerce and Pinterest as evidence that marketers are getting better and better at capturing the demand that is stimulated by branding efforts, like video and Instagram Stories. That demand is only going to get stronger over the holidays.”

Kenshoo provides best-of-breed, full-funnel marketing activation on the channels with highest customer engagement, including search, social, and ecommerce, enabling success by maximizing channel impact and customer lifetime value. As the industry’s leading and award-winning digital marketing platform, Kenshoo delivers opportunities to re-engage and grow customers across the world’s leading publishers and all devices.

Methodology

Except where noted, analysis is based on Kenshoo advertisers with 15 consecutive months of performance data taken from a population of over 3,000 advertiser and agency accounts across 20 vertical industries and over 60 countries, spanning Google, Bing, Baidu, Yandex, Yahoo!, Yahoo! Japan, Pinterest, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon and the Facebook® Audience Network. Some outliers have been excluded. The resulting sample includes more than 500 billion impressions, 14 billion clicks and $6 billion (USD) in advertiser spending.

Ad spending and CPC are measured using Ex-FX or “Constant Currency” adjustments, where results are based on native currency, and only translated to common currency after aggregation.

