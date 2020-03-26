Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New KinematX Total Wrist Arthroplasty from Extremity Medical

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

First major innovation in total wrist replacement to earn FDA 510(k) clearance in nearly 20 years

Extremity Medical, a global medical device company with expertise in innovative implants for upper and lower extremities, announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for the first total wrist replacement implant designed to emulate natural wrist range of motion in patients with wrist arthritis and other degenerative wrist conditions.

The new KinematX Total Wrist Implant is a midcarpal implant and a significant improvement over radial implants currently available in the U.S. It was designed specifically to negate common risks of radial implants, including limited range of motion, subluxation, distal component failure, and osteolysis.

Nearly one in seven people in the U.S. suffers from wrist arthritis, one of the most common and debilitating conditions treated by hand surgeons. Current interventions, such as fusion, relieve pain at the expense of range of motion and quality of life.

“Real change is needed,” said Matt Lyons, CEO of Extremity Medical. “KinematX Total is an important advancement in wrist arthroplasty. Now patients with debilitating wrist conditions have a viable option that not only relieves pain, but also restores a more natural range of motion to allow normal occupational, personal and recreational activities.”

The new KinematX Total Wrist Implant is similar in design to the KinematX Hemiarthroplasty (partial) Wrist Implant, a unique midcarpal-based implant system pioneered by Extremity Medical that has been available outside of the U.S. since 2011. Clinical data on the original partial wrist implant shows improved wrist range of motion, grip strength and patient-reported outcome scores.

The design of KinematX was based on a new research approach to developing, identifying, tracking and measuring the precise motions of the eight bones in the human wrist. The Kappa Delta Award-winning research was led by Scott Wolfe, MD, chief emeritus of Hand and Upper Extremity Service at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, and Joseph Crisco, PhD, director of the Bioengineering Laboratory in the Department of Orthopaedics at Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.

“The KinematX implant is scientifically designed to precisely replicate the complex natural articulations of the wrist that we documented in our research,” said Dr. Wolfe, who also served as the lead clinical designer of the KinematX implant. “KinematX maintains the wrist’s center of motion and enables the so-called ‘dart thrower’s motion’—the anatomic coupling of flexion/extension and radio-ulnar deviation that is instrumental in uniquely human activities.”

Current radial-based arthroplasty designs have been shown to impede the dart thrower’s motion, which may generate increased stresses on the implant fixation and contribute to loosening. In addition, the midcarpal KinematX does not require removal of any bone from the radius, which preserves radial length and inclination, as well as the native wrist ligaments which guide and stabilize the implant during motion.

Extremity Medical, founded in 2008, is a privately held medical engineering firm based in Parsippany, NJ, known for creating innovative medical devices for upper and lower extremity orthopaedic procedures such as fusion, fixation, and motion preservation that promote better outcomes, especially in compromised patients and challenging cases.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:27pHow to successfully utilize patient-reported outcome data by marty rosenberg, ceo at methodist sports medicine
GL
03:25pUser1st to Support Critical Resources with Accessibility Software Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
GL
03:24pOil Slides on Renewed Demand Woes
DJ
03:23pPEARSON : Online learning rockets in coronavirus pandemic, says Pearson
RE
03:23pFirst of its Kind Subscription Meal Plan Nourishes Shelter in Place Residents
PR
03:23pNew jersey natural gas announces over $23,000 in donations to support community food banks
PU
03:22pMID SOUTHERN BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03:22pHÖEGH LNG : Employee benefit plans - New award - Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
03:21pNEXT : Retailer Next stops taking online orders after closing stores
RE
03:21pABARCA : Triple-S Accelerate Launch Of Puerto Rico's First Home Delivery Pharmacy Program During The COVID-19 Crisis
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
3IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
5UMICORE : UMICORE :'s response to COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group