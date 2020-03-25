New Lab Results from Healthtech Startup BLUEWAVE Technologies, Inc. Indicate Ability to Kill Viruses and Bacteria on Fabrics and Other Hard-to-Treat Items - with Possible Applications in the Current Pandemic.

New lab results from BLUEWAVE Technologies, Inc. indicate that when used as directed, its BLUEWAVE device can effectively kill the non-enveloped virus, MS2 Bacteriophage, and Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA).

BLUEWAVE Technologies is a startup focused on helping healthcare practitioners kill bacteria* and viruses** on the surfaces of hard-to-clean items. Its flagship technology, the BLUEWAVE, uses room-temperature ozone gas, enhanced by a proprietary vacuum infusion process, to effectively kill bacteria* and viruses** without the use of water, detergents, or added chemicals.

In recent weeks, BLUEWAVE Technologies has begun preliminary testing of its device on viruses. These tests have yielded excellent results. In less than ten minutes, the BLUEWAVE killed 99.91% of the non-enveloped virus MS2 Bacteriophage on 2-ply porous polyester fabric, and 99.999% on stainless steel surfaces. Non-enveloped viruses are typically more difficult to kill than enveloped viruses, such as coronaviruses, so the results obtained for MS2 Bacteriophage are a promising first step as BLUEWAVE Technologies works to generate additional data demonstrating efficacy of the device against other viruses.

As of this writing, no efficacy testing protocols are available for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, multiple studies have shown the efficacy of ozone against other coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV-1 and MERS-CoV and influenzas like H5N1.

For the last two years, BLUEWAVE Technologies has directed its efforts toward helping the nearly 10 million US patients who use orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) devices, such as leg braces, rehab boots, and prosthetic liners. The surfaces of these devices are difficult to clean and often harbor odor-causing bacteria and other organisms such as MRSA. In prior testing, the BLUEWAVE has achieved a 99.99% reduction of MRSA on stainless steel surfaces and 2-ply porous polyester fabric in a 25 minute treatment time. BLUEWAVE Technologies’ dry process leaves no residue, and items treated by the BLUEWAVE can be put back on the patient immediately following treatment.

Based upon the successful preliminary testing, BLUEWAVE Technologies is currently seeking guidance from regulatory agencies to determine the testing and labeling requirements necessary to expand its applications and kill bacteria* and viruses** on patient belongings and certain medical equipment like blood pressure cuffs and stethoscopes. After completing the appropriate compatibility and efficacy testing, there may even be applications for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers, such as masks and protective garments which are in such short supply.

After reviewing the preliminary viral efficacy testing, BLUEWAVE Technologies’ Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Kenneth Cherisol, is optimistic about virucidal applications. “These recent results showing that we’re able to kill a non-enveloped virus bode well for further testing on enveloped viruses like coronaviruses. We plan to work with regulatory agencies to determine the appropriate protocols to address the current crisis, and if possible, we‘d like to apply our technology to help the most vulnerable people in the healthcare system right now – especially the elderly and the overwhelmed workers.”

Susan Nestegard is a former EVP and President of Global Healthcare at Ecolab – an industry leader in disinfection solutions – and one of BLUEWAVE Technologies’ earliest backers. She sees their infusion technology as filling a critical gap in current antimicrobial treatment protocols. “Infection control has typically relied on liquid disinfectants and sterilization processes.” Nestegard said. “Those techniques don’t work for things like patients’ belongings and certain healthcare equipment. BLUEWAVE Technologies’ flexible and portable technology has the potential to be used to decontaminate many difficult to clean items, and I’m excited about the new virus test results.”

About:

BLUEWAVE Technologies is a venture backed healthtech startup and creator of the BLUEWAVE, a device designed to kill bacteria* and viruses** with its proprietary ozone infusion technology. It is a dry, room-temperature process using no water, detergents, or added chemicals. The device is closed-loop and removes excess ozone upon completing the treatment. In the testing conducted to date, the BLUEWAVE device kills 99.999% and 99.91% of MS2 Bacteriophage Virus, a non-enveloped virus, in under 10 minutes on stainless steel surfaces and 2-ply porous polyester fabric, respectively.

BLUEWAVE Technologies’ founding team is augmented by advisors and investors including Morgan Stanley’s Multicultural Innovation Lab, a former EVP and President of Global Healthcare at Ecolab, a former CFO of Brown-Forman, and other industry experts.

If you are a healthcare provider, or are interested in learning more, please contact us and visit https://mybluewave.com.

* At this time, efficacy of the device has been evaluated against the MRSA bacterium

**At this time, efficacy of the device has been evaluated against the MS2 Bacteriophage virus

