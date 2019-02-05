New Lactation Rooms Added to the ABOG Educational Foundation Test Center

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest exam season brought with it two additional lactation rooms for lactating staff, volunteers, and candidates for the Certifying Examination at the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology’s (ABOG’s) Educational Foundation Test Center. The two additional rooms bring the total number of lactation rooms to five for ABOG, who seeks to accommodate mothers as comfortably and conveniently as possible. ABOG added the two new rooms in time for the 2018-2019 season of Certifying Exams, which run from November through February. Additionally, ABOG produced a video to allow lactating candidates to view the exam orientation on tablets while they are expressing breast milk. Allowing them to watch the orientation at the same time as all the other candidates are listening to the live version on the first floor alleviates concerns about not having sufficient time to pump if needed prior to the exam.

ABOG added two lactation rooms in the ABOG Educational Foundation Test Center recently, bringing the total number of rooms to five.



Candidates and examiners alike have provided positive feedback about ABOG's lactation rooms, which provide comfortable and private spaces to express breast milk.











“The women who have used the rooms are very pleased. Our goal at ABOG is to provide an environment that allows every candidate the best possible opportunity to pass their Certifying Exams. We know all candidates work hard to get to this point, so it’s important to offer ways to alleviate stress in any way that we can,” said Wilma Larsen, M.D., the Associate Executive Director of Examinations for ABOG.

“Women who are lactating should feel supported in their need to express breast milk while at ABOG,” added Dr. Larsen. “We are happy to be able to provide five comfortable and calming rooms for them.”

Dr. Susan Goldsmith, M.D., Assistant Professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, noted, “The rooms are very calm spaces, not sterile-feeling at all. It’s very obvious that someone who understood what it is to be a breastfeeding mom thought out what was needed here.”

Dr. Goldsmith, who recently had a child and worked as an examiner throughout ABOG’s January exam week, happily used a few of the rooms during the week. She added, “The Certifying Exam is stressful for candidates, so it’s great for ABOG to provide these accommodations and alleviate the stress that comes from concerns about needing to pump. Any candidate shouldn’t hesitate to request this accommodation from ABOG if they need it. They’ll find that they’ll be very well supported.”

As a leader in women’s health, it was critical for ABOG to address this issue. Pumping at regular intervals is crucial for both the maintenance of milk production, as well as the prevention of infection. The importance of providing a sanitary and private space for expressing breast milk was at the forefront of the decision to add the lactation rooms. All five rooms provide women with both practical and welcoming amenities. The rooms are outfitted with a sink, pump cleaning supplies, and nursing pads, as well as a cozy, ergonomic chair; soft lighting; and a quiet, secluded space that comfortably meets their needs.

To learn more about ABOG and board certification, visit abog.org.

About ABOG

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; and Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. ABOG also offers a continuous certification (Maintenance of Certification) program.





