New Line Cinema and Sanrio Announce Plan to Bring Hello Kitty to the Big Screen Worldwide

New Line Cinema, Sanrio and FlynnPictureCo. announced today that they
will be teaming up to develop an English language Hello Kitty film for a
worldwide audience for the first time in her 45-year history.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005923/en/
The iconic Hello Kitty is coming to the big screen for a worldwide audience for the first time in her 45-year history. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The partnership marks the only time Sanrio has granted film rights to
Hello Kitty and other popular characters—including Gudetama, My Melody,
Little Twin Stars and more from its expansive universe—to a major film
studio, giving audiences outside of Japan the opportunity to experience
Hello Kitty as a feature film. Hello Kitty’s debut under the partnership
will be produced by Beau Flynn and executive produced by Wendy Jacobson
for FlynnPictureCo. in the culmination of a passionate, nearly five-year
journey to secure the rights to develop Hello Kitty for the global big
screen. A search for writers and creative talent will commence
immediately.
Hello Kitty has been delighting fans around the world for more than four
decades. Initially designed in 1974 and introduced on a coin purse a
year later, Hello Kitty has since exploded into a global phenomenon,
becoming one of the most recognized characters in the world. She can be
found in 130 countries on more than 50,000 different branded products
each year. She has captured the imagination of people of all ages and
her heartfelt message of friendship has endeared her to generations of
fans.
Sanrio founder, President and CEO Shintaro Tsuji said, “I am extremely
pleased that Hello Kitty and other popular Sanrio characters will be
making their Hollywood debut. Hello Kitty has long been a symbol of
friendship and we hope this film will only serve to grow that circle of
friendship around the world.”
Richard Brener, President and Chief Creative Officer, and Carolyn
Blackwood, President and Chief Content Officer, New Line Cinema, said in
a joint statement, “We are thrilled to partner with Sanrio and
FlynnPictureCo. on developing a film based on this treasured icon. It’s
a rare privilege to have the opportunity to explore the possibilities of
such timeless IP. Hello Kitty and her friends have been part of our
shared culture for decades, and we look forward to exploring where her
newest adventure will take her.”
Beau Flynn, CEO, FlynnPictureCo., added, “Hello Kitty has been one of
the most beloved characters around the world for the last forty-plus
years. We’re incredibly honored that President Tsuji has entrusted us
with the responsibility of bringing her story to the big screen globally
for the first time ever, and it’s a dream that we get to do this with
our long-term partners at New Line and Warner Bros. With the positive
and family-oriented values that Hello Kitty and Sanrio embody, there has
never been a better time than now to share her message with the world!”
ABOUT FLYNNPICTURECO.
Beau Flynn's FlynnPictureCo. (FPC) specializes in high-concept, tentpole
studio films designed for the worldwide audience. FPC is currently under
a three-year overhead deal with New Line Cinema/Warner Bros. (WB), where
the banner has had a deal for over 12 years. The production company has
done more than $3.2 billion and counting at the global box office. FPC
most recently wrapped Disney’s Jungle Cruise, with Dwayne Johnson
and Emily Blunt, which will debut worldwide July 2020. In 2018, FPC had
two blockbuster releases starring Johnson, which grossed more than $725
million combined worldwide: New Line/WB’s Rampage as well as
Legendary/Universal’s Skyscraper. FPC starts shooting Red
Notice with writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber, also starring
Johnson with Gal Gadot, in October of this year. Past releases also
include San Andreas, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and Journey
to the Center of the Earth.
ABOUT NEW LINE CINEMA
Building on more than 50 years of innovation and creativity, New Line
Cinema continues its long and successful history of producing critically
acclaimed hit films that resonate with both mainstream and niche
audiences around the world. A unit of Warner Bros. Entertainment since
2008, New Line maintains separate development, production and business
affairs operations in coordination with Warner Bros. to maximize film
performance and operating efficiencies.
New Line produced the Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
and The Hobbit Trilogy, each of which generated close to $3
billion in global receipts. Other New Line films include such popular
and acclaimed hits as IT and the upcoming It Chapter Two;
Creed & Creed II; The Conjuring 1 & 2, along with The
Nun and Annabelle blockbusters; Rampage; San Andreas;
Horrible Bosses; Sex and the City; Hairspray; The Notebook; Elf; The
Wedding Singer; Seven; Dumb and Dumber; The Mask; and such popular
franchises as Final Destination, Rush Hour and Austin Powers,
as well as the iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street films.
ABOUT SANRIO
Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for the pop icon Hello
Kitty. Home to many endearing characters including Gudetama, Chococat,
My Melody, Bad Badtz-Maru and Kerokerokeroppi, Sanrio was founded on the
“small gift, big smile” philosophy – that a small gift can bring
happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this
philosophy has served as the inspiration for the broad spectrum of
unique products and experiences offered by the company. Today, more than
50,000 Hello Kitty-branded items are available in 130 countries. In
addition, Sanrio is operating two theme parks in Japan—Sanrio Puroland
and Harmonyland—and also licensing Sanrio characters for theme parks
overseas including in China.
