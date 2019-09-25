Log in
New Liquidity Contract Set up Between Mercialys And ODDO BHF SCA

09/25/2019 | 12:09pm EDT

Regulatory News:

For a one-year period from January 2, 2019, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has entrusted ODDO BHF SCA with implementing a new liquidity contract in accordance with the regulations in force.

Under this contract, ODDO BHF SCA will manage market-making for Mercialys securities with ISIN FR0010241638 on the Euronext Paris market.

The following resources have been allocated to the dedicated liquidity account for the implementation of this contract:

  • Euro 2,389,808.95; and
  • 345,930 securities

Mercialys has internally documented the justification to consider that the increase in resources is required for the liquidity contract’s effective implementation and is still proportionate and aligned with the contract’s objectives.

This contract may be suspended:

  • in the cases provided for under Article 5 of Section II of AMF Decision 2018-01 of July 2, 20181;
  • if requested by Mercialys for technical reasons during a period defined by Mercialys.

In addition, the contract may be terminated by Mercialys at any time and without notice, or by ODDO BHF SCA with two weeks’ notice.

* * *

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys
Mercialys is one of France’s leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At June 30, 2019, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,123 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 184.3 million on an annualized basis. It owns assets with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including transfer taxes) at June 30, 2019. Mercialys has had “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2019, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys registration document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2018 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys’ business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

1 Article 5 of Section II of AMF Decision 2018-01 of July 2, 2018, suspension of the liquidity contract:
The application of the liquidity contract is suspended:

- during the implementation of stabilization measures as defined by European Parliament and Council (EU) Regulation No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse. The liquidity contract is suspended from the admission of the securities concerned by the stabilization measures for trading until the publication of the information indicated in Article 6 Paragraph 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052;

- during a public offering or a pre-offer period and until the offer closes, when the Issuer initiates the offer or when the Issuer’s securities are concerned by the offer.


© Business Wire 2019
