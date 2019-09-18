New MCTlive! Mobile App Puts Secondary Marketing at Lenders Fingertips

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sep 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, debuted a new MCTlive! mobile application at its MCT Exchange client conference last Friday. The app enables secondary marketing managers to review reporting, manage loan pipelines, and conduct whole loan trading from the convenience of their mobile phone.



The mobile application provides a new access point to MCT's cloud-based capital markets software platform, MCTlive!, and is now available in the Apple App Store.



The MCTlive! mobile app allows users the flexibility to manage essential secondary marketing activities on-the-go. Users can check pipeline coverage, send bid tapes for pricing, conduct best execution analysis, commit loans to investors or agencies, review reporting, and much more.



"Where some providers claim to put secondary marketing in the hands of their customers, MCT literally puts it in their hand," said Phil Rasori, COO of MCT. "The MCTlive! mobile app is the first in a series of new innovations allowing users to do their jobs on-the-go. In an industry marked by consistent change, you need technology that allows you to change with it. That's why we've launched a native iPhone app: because market changes don't wait for you to get to the office."



The new mobile app received a warm welcome at MCT Exchange, where over three hundred lenders and partners reacted to its video debut with applause and a buzz of anticipation.



"I'm excited about managing secondary marketing with the MCTlive! mobile app," shared Andrew Stringer, Director of Capital Markets at First Bank. "As a busy professional and a new dad, the ability to react quickly to market changes whether I'm at a branch, a conference, or a coffee shop is a huge game changer."



The mobile app is the latest in a series of innovations designed to improve the efficiency and profitability of secondary marketing for lenders. Other recent innovations include Trade Auction Manager (TAM) and Bid Auction Manager (BAM), which were designed to automate TBA trading and whole loan trading, respectively.



Those interested in learning more about the MCTlive! mobile application features, benefits, or how to begin using the application, are encouraged to contact MCT for more information.



Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry's leading provider of fully-integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive! MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes.



