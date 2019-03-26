New Majesco Research Clearly Reveals Rising Consumer Expectations for a New Era of Insurance

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO), a global leader of cloud insurance software
solutions for insurance business transformation, today announced the
release of a new thought leadership report, Building
a Business Model for the Insurance Customer of the Future, based
on its third annual survey of consumers who buy insurance. The report
underscores why insurers must rapidly shift to a new era of insurance
for growth and retention of customers.
“Customer focus is always a win-win. How insurers make it a win-win is
changing due to new technologies, new competitors, new products, new
services and new customer expectations,” commented Denise Garth, SVP of
Strategic Marketing, Industry Relations and Innovation at Majesco.
“Today’s and tomorrow’s insurance customers are shifting across multiple
fronts. Understanding how customers make decisions for insurance is
critical for insurers as they create strategies for their future. Savvy,
innovative companies are redefining the future of insurance from an
outside-in perspective, by adapting to these changes.”
All customer generational segments, led by Gen Z and Millennials,
actively participate in marketplace trends and use technologies that are
driving the demand for new insurance products, services and engagement
strategies. Insurers must begin to act on these now if they hope to
capture the growth opportunities they offer, let alone retain existing
customers who are increasingly open to newer offerings.
-
Gen Z and Millennials lead as consumers in the Sharing Economy. Gen Z
stands out in their use of rideshare services jumping sharply from 45%
to over 60% and showing a strong 10% increase in the use of homeshare
services.
-
Across all generations, fitness trackers and smart speakers are the
most heavily used connected devices. Gen Z and Millennials lead in the
use of connected home devices, with Millennials doubling their
year-over-year use of connected security devices like Ring doorbell.
-
Over 20% of all generations have purchased event or single-item
insurance, highlighting growing interest in pay-as-you-need insurance
products.
Most insightful, is the strong openness by all generations in using new
products, services and business models, many already offered or in
experimental phase by InsurTech startups, innovative carriers,
reinsurers, and MGAs. First-mover status will be critical to win market
share ahead of the growing field of competitors capitalizing on these
new customer expectations.
-
Gen Z and Millennials are most interested in value-added service
offerings, indicating they are less indoctrinated into the traditional
insurance business model than their older counterparts, and are more
open to viewing insurers as partners in their overall well-being.
-
Nearly 50% of Millennials and closely followed by Gen Z, would
consider eight different insurance pricing models based on new data
sources that reflect their desire for personalized rather than “one
size fits all” products.
-
The purchase of insurance from Amazon, Google or Apple is most likely
by Gen Z and Millennials. In contrast, Gen X and Boomers have very
little interest in doing so. This stark difference reflects the
growing gap between generations that is increasingly taken advantage
of by innovative, digital first competitors who are aggressively
capturing and establishing loyal next generation customers.
The thought leadership report is available to download on the Majesco
website, or you can request a copy by emailing info@majesco.com.
About Majesco
Insurance business transformation is a journey of change and
revitalization, a renaissance of Insurance. Approximately 160 insurance
companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group / Employee Benefits are
transforming their businesses with Majesco’s solutions. Our market
leading software, consulting and services uniquely underpin the entire
insurance value chain and are designed to empower insurers with the
agility, innovation and speed needed to meet their transformation
opportunities. Majesco’s solutions include policy management, new
business / underwriting, rating, billing, claims management,
distribution management, BI / analytics, predictive modeling, digital
platform with mobile and portal, testing services, cloud services,
bureau and content services, transformation services, consulting
services and more. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the
basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of
management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to
significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements
should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors,
including those set forth in Majesco’s reports that it files from time
to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should
review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in
Majesco’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those described in forward-looking statements contained in this
press release include, but are not limited to: integration risks;
changes in economic conditions, political conditions, trade protection
measures, licensing requirements and tax matters; technology development
risks; intellectual property rights risks; competition risks; additional
scrutiny and increased expenses as a result of being a public company;
the financial condition, financing requirements, prospects and cash flow
of Majesco; loss of strategic relationships; changes in laws or
regulations affecting the insurance industry in particular; restrictions
on immigration; the ability and cost of retaining and recruiting key
personnel; the ability to attract new clients and retain them and the
risk of loss of large customers; continued compliance with evolving
laws; customer data and cybersecurity risk; and Majesco’s ability to
raise capital to fund future growth.
These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as
predictions of future events and Majesco cannot assure you that the
events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will
be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to
be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard
these statements as a representation or warranty by Majesco or any other
person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified
timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of
this press release. Majesco disclaims any obligation to publicly update
or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date
of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated
events, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005306/en/