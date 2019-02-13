New Mallika Sherawat Billboards: ‘Go Vegan for Someone You Love'

Actress Mallika Sherawat is partnering with the Physicians Committee for
Responsible Medicine—a U.S. nonprofit with 12,000 doctor members—to urge
people across India to “Go Vegan for Someone You Love” this February.
Sherawat is sharing the message on billboards beginning Feb. 14 in
Bhopal, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune and in new recipe videos
available at 21DayKickstartIndia.org.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005649/en/
Sherawat, who is currently starring in the web series Booo… Sabki
Phategi, says, “A vegan diet prevents and reverses disease.”
Clinical research conducted by the Physicians Committee shows that a
plant-based diet is a powerful tool for preventing, managing, and even
reversing both heart
disease and type
2 diabetes.
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in India. In 2016,
there were an estimated 62.5 million years of life lost prematurely due
to cardiovascular
disease.
More than 72 million people in India have diabetes and another 42
million have undiagnosed diabetes, according to the International
Diabetes Federation. By 2045, those numbers are expected to reach
134 million and 77 million, respectively. Diabetes
prevalence is 16.6 percent in Hyderabad, 9.3 percent in Mumbai, 10.3
percent in New Delhi, and 10.5
percent in Pune.
“Research shows that people of Indian origin are predisposed to insulin
resistance and diabetes,” says Ashwani Garg, M.D., an integrative family
medicine doctor at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Illinois. “But
I have seen patients lose weight and prevent and reverse diabetes with
an oil-free, whole-food, plant-based Indian diet.”
Physicians Committee Kickstart India specialist Zeeshan Ali, Ph.D., and
James Loomis, M.D., director of the Barnard Medical Center, visited 10
medical schools across India in July and August 2018 to teach students
how to use the power of a plant-based diet to help patients fight
chronic disease. Over the past six years, Dr. Ali has led several free
public events in cities across India.
“I hope people across India take Mallika Sherawat’s message to heart and
go vegan so they can live long healthy lives with those they love,” says
Physicians Committee Kickstart India specialist Dr. Zeeshan Ali.
Billboard Locations
-
Bhopal: Jyoti Talkies Circle, MP Nagar
-
Delhi: Delhi to Noida, Main Highway
-
Hyderabad: Tolichowki to Gachibowli Road, Khwajaguda Circle, Near
Sunshine Hospital
-
Mumbai: Peddar Road, Opposite HSBC Bank (DN)
-
Pune: MG Road, Near Golibar Maidan, Facing NIBM and Shankarsheth Road
