New Maru/Blue Public Opinion Poll finds Plumb Americans After NBA Walk Offs

09/04/2020 | 03:07pm EDT

Two thirds (64%) say sports team, players should just keep playing, keep their social views off the court

Majority (53%) also believe when sports teams and leagues speak out against racism nowadays, they don’t really mean what they say – it’s just about marketing to their fan base and nothing more.

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A survey published by Maru/Blue Public Opinion Research North America today finds two thirds (64%) of Americans believe sports teams and players should just keep playing the game they are getting paid to do and keep all of their views on social issues off the court and playing fields. A majority (53%) also believe that when sports teams and their leagues speak out against racism nowadays, they don’t really mean what they say – it’s just about marketing to their fan base and nothing more.

The survey also found:

  • A majority (57%) believe major-league athletes should keep playing games as scheduled and use their time off from sport to voice their opinions to bring about a drive for social change
  • Half (51%) say when prominent athletes speak out against symbols of racism and acts of police violence against those who are Black, it has an impact on them personally to speak out too—(this is the case especially among those who are Black (79%)
  • Half (49%) say that if not for major-league sports teams and its players over the past few years taking a knee or speaking out, the United States would not be focused on racism issues in their society today

The Maru/Blue Public Opinion Poll was conducted among 1,519 random selected American adults between August 28-30 2020 and is considered nationally accurate within +/- 3.5 percentage points. A copy of the full poll findings and methodology can be found here: https://www.marublue.com/american-polls/athletes-and-protests-america

For more information contact:
John Wright
Executive Vice President
Maru/Blue Public Opinion North America
102 Madison Avenue New York, NY, 10016, US
D: 1-917-594-5555 (NYC)
John.wright@Marublue.com

www.marublue.com/public-opinion is a research channel for one of North America’s leading premium quality data services firms. The firm is completely independent and does not political work.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
