Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New MassMutual White Paper Evaluates Key Pension Plan De-risking Strategies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 06:11pm BST

White paper underscores value of pension risk transfer annuities over the long term for both employers and employees

As employers wrestle with how best to mitigate the financial risks associated with sponsoring defined benefit (DB) pension plans, they should weigh the relative benefits of limiting vs. eliminating those risks over time, a new white paper from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) asserts.

Plan sponsors may employ a range of strategies to manage pension risks, including freezing plans to new entrants, hibernating plans, re-allocating investment assets or shifting pension obligations to a life insurer as part of a pension risk transfer, according to the white paper, Key decisions for de-risking your pension plan.” The paper reviews the pros and cons of each strategy.

“There are several different risk strategies for employers to contemplate when managing pension risks over both the short and long term,” said Neil Drzewiecki, Head of Pension Risk Transfer for MassMutual. “More employers are concluding that transferring those risks to a life insurer is in the best interests of the company and its employees.”

Employers that sponsor DB plans are increasingly recognizing the value of PRT annuities as they look to accomplish multiple goals, according to Drzewiecki. Annuities help employers shift pension risks off their balance sheets, reduce their long-term financial liabilities and costs, and maintain long-term financial security and service to plan participants, he said.

As the only way to eliminate pension obligations under current law, pension buy-out transactions have steadily gained traction during the past several years, growing to $26.4 billion in 2018 from $3.84 billion in 2013, according to the LIMRA Secure Retirement Institute1. The increase in PRT activity tracks both increases in pension funding levels as well as rising premiums paid by employers to the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corp. (PBGC), the federal agency backstopping pensions of American workers. PBGC premiums for single-employer plans have more than doubled in the past 10 years, rising to $80 per participant in 20192.

Meanwhile, longevity is putting more stress on pension funding as pensioners live longer, necessitating payments for additional years and greater funding of defined benefit plans. Americans who are age 65 now are expected on average to live another 19.5 years, according to the National Center for Health Statistics3, longer than predicted when many pension benefits were designed.

MassMutual’s white paper examines several short-term and long-term strategies for managing pension risks:

  • Hibernating risks – Closes the DB plan to any new entrants and stops accruals for participants. While hibernating a DB plan protects against the risk of benefit increases, plans are still exposed to many other risks, especially interest-rate risk.
  • Establishing glide paths – In order to manage market risk, some plan sponsors elect to reallocate investments over time to hedge the exposure of their plan’s liabilities. Plan investments are increasingly allocated toward fixed income as the plan’s funded status improves. Doing so helps diminish the risk-reward tradeoff associated with equities, while fixed-income assets helps provide a hedging effect as interest rates rise or fall.
  • Hedging risks – Reduces investment risks but does not eliminate them. While it’s impossible to hedge every risk, hedging can help lower risk and create less volatility.
  • Purchasing annuities – As part of a PRT transaction, pension plan sponsors purchase group annuities to provide retirement income for employees and eliminate risks such as longevity. In a PRT transaction, the annuities replicate the pension benefits earned under the defined benefit plan, including guaranteed income, optional benefits and inflation protection. In addition, life insurers that issue annuities have established service capabilities to support annuitants.

“The growing popularity of PRTs is good news for both plan sponsors and participants,” Drzewiecki said. “When a plan participant receives a notice in the mail that his or her pension benefit will be paid by a financially secure, experienced life insurer with great service, it’s good news.”

The white paper was created by the Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) unit of MassMutual’s Institutional Solutions business to help employers that sponsor DB pensions to better understand their options in managing pension risks.

About MassMutual

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. MassMutual offers a wide range of financial products and services, including life insurance, disability income insurance, long term care insurance, annuities, retirement plans and other employee benefits. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

1UPDATED: LIMRA Secure Retirement Institute: Total Annuity Sales Have Best Quarter in Nearly 10 Years, https://www.limra.com/Posts/PR/News_Releases/UPDATED__LIMRA_Secure_Retirement_Institute__Total_Annuity_Sales_Have_Best_Quarter_in_Nearly_10_Years.aspx

2Pension Benefit Guarantee Corp., 2019 Premium Rates, Source: Pension Benefit Guarantee Corp. (PBGC), Premium Rates, https://www.pbgc.gov/prac/prem/premium-rates

3Fast Facts, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Health Statistics, https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/life-expectancy.htm

RS-47640-00


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:35pENERSIZE OYJ : Communication from Enersize Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
01:35pNISOURCE : Statement on NTSB Investigation
PR
01:34pFROM SIBOS 2019 : New Azure blueprint enables SWIFT connectivity in the cloud
PU
01:34pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : September 24, 2019 LVMH presents interactive version of 2018 Environmental Report
PU
01:34pDISCOVERY : New Discovery Channel Series ‘RIVER OF NO RETURN' Premieres October 6
PU
01:34pWomen in Toys Inventors Pitch New Products
BU
01:33pELIS : - Refinancing of the bank debt with a dual tranche bond
GL
01:31pGLOBAL TELEHEALTH NETWORK : 's New Website Offers Free Online Medical Consultations for Underserved Countries and Disaster Areas
BU
01:29pSOFTBANK : WeWork's Neumann to step down as CEO - sources
RE
01:28pKEYRUS : 2019 Half-Year Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2TESLA'S MUSK PUSHED FOR SOLARCITY DEAL DESPITE MAJOR CASH CRUNCH: lawsuit
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tr..
4METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : Postponed MREL debt issuance
5FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : FOSUN TOURISM : As Thomas Cook customers return home, blame game begins

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group