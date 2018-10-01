Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Math & STEM Game Released by SimplyFun

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 12:43pm EDT

Seattle, WA, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyFun, LLC., publisher of award-winning educational board games, released Zone to Zone, a Math & STEM game that focuses on spatial reasoning and probability skills.   

0_medium_zonetozone_box.jpg
Zone to Zone game box


1_medium_zonetozone.jpg
Zone to Zone game board and elements


2_medium_sf_core_primary.jpg


Zone to Zone is for two to six players ages 12 and up. Players roll dice to strategically move their pieces across the game board while also blocking the movements of their opponents. The first player to move more than half their pieces to the starting positions in the opposite zone wins. 

SimplyFun published Zone to Zone to add a game of a more advanced skill level to its product mix.

“Publishing Zone to Zone means we now have another advanced Math & STEM game to offer our players,” said Stacy Longstreet, Director of Product Development and Sourcing at SimplyFun. “Adding a game that requires a higher level of skills contributes to our balanced mix of product offerings. No matter what age or skill level, there is a SimplyFun game for every child.”  

Math & STEM, one of four skill sets that are the focus of game development at SimplyFun, zero in on counting, mathematical relationships, computations and algebra, spatial reasoning, geometry and early scientific concepts appropriate for right and left brain-leaners of all ages. Other skill sets at SimplyFun include Reading & Language Arts, Life &Thinking skills and Social Sciences & Studies. 

About SimplyFun 

SimplyFun believes in the undeniable power of shared play to learn, grow, and realize our fullest, brightest potential. We champion a vibrant, play-based education that enriches our families and ourselves. To contribute to what’s truly important in life—the potential of our children, the success of our schools, and our own personal fulfillment. 

Founded in 2004, SimplyFun provides its Playologists (Independent Consultants) the opportunity to make a difference for kids and families with its skills-focused board games while earning income through direct sales opportunities in person and online. http://www.simplyfun.com.

Attachments 

Kim Suwak
SimplyFun, LLC
kim@simplyfun.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:06pACCELERATE : Diamond Drill Hole YHDD001 Completed at Young Henry Nickel Cobalt Target
AQ
07:06pM&T BANK CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PR
07:06pA Look at Larry Culp's Career -- Update
DJ
07:06pTrucker Tools Introduces Latest Upgrades to Smart Capacity Platform
GL
07:05pZAPF CREATION AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:05pZAPF CREATION AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:04pZENDESK : Releases Benchmark Guide for Enterprise Reports
BU
07:04pEM ENER : EM Energy, Inc. Announces Name Change and Stock Trading Symbol Change
AC
07:03pTELKOM SOC : Police boost title defence
AQ
07:03pGrowing Consumer Demand for GE Appliances’ Products Drives $200 Million Investment in Kentucky, Creating 400 New U.S. Jobs
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : Ryanair warns on profit as strikes and fuel prices take toll
2Ten Things to Know About the New Nafta Deal
3DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) : DMS : H1 18: not so bad after all
4S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
5DANAHER CORPORATION : General Electric replaces CEO with outsider, shares soar

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.