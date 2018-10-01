New Math & STEM Game Released by SimplyFun

Seattle, WA, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyFun, LLC., publisher of award-winning educational board games, released Zone to Zone, a Math & STEM game that focuses on spatial reasoning and probability skills.

Zone to Zone is for two to six players ages 12 and up. Players roll dice to strategically move their pieces across the game board while also blocking the movements of their opponents. The first player to move more than half their pieces to the starting positions in the opposite zone wins.



SimplyFun published Zone to Zone to add a game of a more advanced skill level to its product mix.

“Publishing Zone to Zone means we now have another advanced Math & STEM game to offer our players,” said Stacy Longstreet, Director of Product Development and Sourcing at SimplyFun. “Adding a game that requires a higher level of skills contributes to our balanced mix of product offerings. No matter what age or skill level, there is a SimplyFun game for every child.”

Math & STEM, one of four skill sets that are the focus of game development at SimplyFun, zero in on counting, mathematical relationships, computations and algebra, spatial reasoning, geometry and early scientific concepts appropriate for right and left brain-leaners of all ages. Other skill sets at SimplyFun include Reading & Language Arts, Life &Thinking skills and Social Sciences & Studies.

About SimplyFun

SimplyFun believes in the undeniable power of shared play to learn, grow, and realize our fullest, brightest potential. We champion a vibrant, play-based education that enriches our families and ourselves. To contribute to what’s truly important in life—the potential of our children, the success of our schools, and our own personal fulfillment.

Founded in 2004, SimplyFun provides its Playologists (Independent Consultants) the opportunity to make a difference for kids and families with its skills-focused board games while earning income through direct sales opportunities in person and online. http://www.simplyfun.com.

