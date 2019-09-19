New Mauritius Hotels : Beachcomber welcomes its partners for its annual horse racing event at ParisLongchamp

Each year, Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels partners with the Paris horseracing community to host travel agents and other stakeholders during an evening with a Mauritian touch that echoes the ambiance of the Champs de Mars in Port Louis. On September 13, the Mauritian hotel group hosted 300 professionals of the tourism industry for the evening meeting at ParisLongchamp racecourse.

Cocktail dinner, initiation to betting and private visit of stables were on the menu for the 300 guests (travel agents and other partners) - all wrapped in a friendly and warm atmosphere.

During the evening, Remi Sabarros, France, Belgium and Luxemburg Director for the group recalled the 52 firm engagements that Beachcomber and its artisans have taken for the planet including the EarthCheck Silver certification that the group's headquarters and eight resorts obtained.

The evening was also marked by the introduction of the new ambassador of Beachcomber in the horseracing world. Jockey Maxime Guyon will indeed fly the colours of one of the pioneers of luxury hotel business in Mauritius high during his various races. With 188 wins and 37 leads on his challenger, Maxime is heading towards the Golden Whip Award 2019, which will undoubtedly provide Beachcomber with great mileage and visibility.

The evening ended beautifully with a lucky draw as to who will be the first participant of 'Beachcomber Aventure 2019'. Adèle Anglio, travel agent at Directour Paris will join 11 other winners for a unique adventure with celebrity TV host Denis Brogniart!

