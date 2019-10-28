Log in
New Mauritius Hotels : Dina's, a new bistronomy dining experience at Dinarobin Beachcomber

10/28/2019 | 08:27am EDT

From early November 2019, guests at Dinarobin Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa will enjoy a natural and balanced bistronomy concept based on high-quality local products.

The name is simple and easy to remember; the restaurant serves healthy and fulfilling comfort food in the purest bistro tradition. Le Dina's is set to become the go-to place to enjoy a menu that focuses on local products. Situated where Il Gusto restaurant used to be, the new bistronomy venue at Dinarobin Beachcomber lets their true taste come through to allow guests to rediscover the culinary delights of yesteryear.

Dina's is a delectable introduction to a healthy cuisine, without artificial colours or flavours. This innovative concept not only promotes healthy eating, but also respect for the environment through a partnership with Eco zone for the supply of products and decoration. The place is full of nature and relaxation with a green wall and centrepieces inside as well as a newly designed outdoor terrace with aromatic plant beds.

The restaurant offers genuine cuisine based on local products. The range of entrées includes the Bel Ombre Hare Terrine with Pistachio Nuts, Cognac and Warm Brioche, the Organic Salad of Just-Grilled Mauritian Octopus with Ratte Potatoes and Pecorino, and the Chamarel Crayfish Ravioli with Ginger and Fresh Seasonal Mushroom Emulsion.

Moving on to the main courses, there is the Local Parrotfish Fillet in Stock with Rodrigues Limes and Marinated Pepper or the Indian Ocean Bouillabaisse with Extra Lobster, among others. A selection of organic wines, a daily dessert cart as well as an organic fair trade coffee and tea menu will make the dining experience complete.

The gourmet bistro's specials feature the 'Trust Me' six-course discovery menu designed and regularly updated by the chef. 'Home-made' signature products like sausages and terrines will also add to the flavour of the experience.

Treat yourself to a moment of bistronomic delight at Dina's!

Disclaimer

New Mauritius Hotels Limited published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 12:26:05 UTC
