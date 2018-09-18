New McAfee Consumer Portfolio Delivers Enhanced Speed, Effectiveness and Security Features

Today, McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, launched the
latest version of its consumer security portfolio, focused on system
performance, detection effectiveness and safeguarding people’s digital
lives. In an increasingly connected world, the new lineup adds benefits
that address consumer needs across all life stages. McAfee Identity
Theft Protection and McAfee Safe Family are now included in McAfee Total
Protection and McAfee LiveSafe. McAfee Ransom Guard and PC Boost have
been added to the entire product lineup, which includes McAfee
AntiVirus, McAfee AntiVirus Plus and McAfee Internet Security. With
these additions, McAfee has gone beyond traditional antivirus to protect
what matters most to its customers.
“Security is intensely personal, and protection from traditional threats
on PCs and mobile phones is no longer enough. People now demand security
that addresses the ever-evolving threat landscape while also protecting
their identities and family,” said Gary Davis, chief consumer security
evangelist at McAfee. “Our lineup this year reflects an expanded
portfolio that enables our customers to protect what matters to them
while delivering on enhanced performance and best-in-class security.”
“Consumers expect a lot more from endpoint security than just stopping
malware; it is about being 'safe' and making endpoints perform
optimally, especially if they are looking to extend the life of older
PCs. McAfee’s focus on safeguarding family’s digital activity while
looking to enhance system performance is exactly correct,” according to
Frank Dickson, research vice president, security products with IDC.
Better Performance
By offloading malware analysis to the McAfee Global Threat Intelligence
(GTI) cloud, McAfee’s core lineup of products requires fewer system
resources and, when combined with new application and browser boosting
capabilities, helps PCs to perform at optimal speeds. McAfee has
garnered the highest ranking in AV-Comparatives
performance impact tests since October 2016 for its ability to
detect while optimizing performance. To further improve the user
experience, this year’s lineup includes the following key PC and mobile
enhancements:
-
McAfee App Boost – Helps resource-hungry apps complete tasks more
quickly by automatically allocating more resources to applications the
customer is actively using
-
McAfee Web Boost – Prevents unwanted or unrequested downloads and
system activity caused by auto-play videos resulting in reduced
bandwidth and resource consumption
-
Mobile Enhancements
-
McAfee Mobile Security – Fully redesigned to deliver a more
intuitive and engaging user experience
-
McAfee Mobile Security for Android – Now includes machine learning
capabilities within the mobile AV engine, which provides more
efficient scanning and faster malware detection
-
McAfee Mobile Security for iOS – New Wi-Fi Threat Scan shows the
security status of the connected Wi-Fi network and alerts users if
the Wi-Fi network they are connected to is at risk
More Effective Ransomware Protection
According to recent McAfee
Labs research, ransomware continues to rise, with 62 percent growth
in the past four quarters to 14.8 million samples. Knowing the
importance of protecting against an ever-expanding threat landscape,
last year McAfee introduced a machine learning-based anti-virus
engine with Real Protect to protect consumers from contemporary
threats, which has since continuously achieved top detection scores from AV-Test.
McAfee continues to invest in machine learning technology to better
protect customers from malware, while adding features that support its
commitment to helping customers feel secure. New features include:
-
McAfee Ransom Guard – Adds another layer of protection on the PC which
monitors for suspicious file changes, warns the user when ransomware
may be at work and suggests recommended actions for remediation.
Additionally, this technology allows McAfee to detect many variants of
zero-day ransomware.
-
Virus Protection Pledge – This year’s lineup extends the guarantee to
six additional languages. If a customer enrolled in automatic renewal
gets a virus with protection turned on, the customer support team will
remove it, or the customer will receive a refund. Additional terms
apply.*
Safeguarding People’s Digital Lives
With this year’s new lineup, McAfee has expanded its focus beyond
traditional antivirus to address new threats that are important to
people as they increasingly live their lives online. The new lineup now
includes features that make it easier than ever to protect what matters
most.
-
McAfee Safe Family – Provides parents the visibility and controls
needed to keep their children safer online when they use their PCs,
smartphones and tablets
-
Key features and benefits include: Activity reports, app and web
blocking capabilities, screen time controls, location tracking,
1-click digital time-outs and more. McAfee Safe Family Premium is
included with subscriptions to McAfee Total Protection 10 and
McAfee LiveSafe.
-
McAfee Identity Theft Protection – Allows users to take a proactive
approach to protecting their identities
-
Key features and benefits include: Cyber monitoring, Social
security number trace, credit monitoring, 24/7 agency support and
ID recovery and stolen funds reimbursement. McAfee Identity Theft
Protection Essentials is included with subscriptions to McAfee
Total Protection 10 and McAfee LiveSafe.**
For pricing, availability and more information on the consumer product
lineup, visit www.mcafee.com/consumer.
*To be eligible for VPP you must be actively enrolled in our
auto-renewal service with a qualifying product installed. If we cannot
remove a virus from a device we support (see VPP System Requirements),
we’ll refund—for the current term of your subscription—the actual amount
you paid for the qualifying product, or the value of the qualifying
product if it was included in a bundle (see terms of service for
details), less any discounts, rebates, refunds, shipping, handling or
taxes. The refund does not apply to any damage or loss caused by a
virus—we strongly recommend that you always backup your data to prevent
data loss. Refer to our terms of service for details: mcafee.com/pledge.
** Free McAfee Identity Theft Protection Essentials:
-
Requires a qualifying free-trial or paid subscription and enrollment
in automatic renewal. Additional terms and restrictions apply. See Product
Terms of Service for more information.
-
Fraud Reimbursement Coverage reimburses subscribers for financial
losses, expenses, and legal costs incurred by the subscriber as a
result of identity theft where allowed by law. See policy terms,
conditions, and exclusions here.
This benefit is underwritten pursuant to an identity fraud blanket or
group policy issued to CSIdentity Corporation.
-
Financial monitoring features are limited to applications and accounts
at our partner financial institutions.
-
Fair Credit Reporting Act: You have numerous rights under the FCRA,
including the right to dispute inaccurate information in your credit
report(s). Consumer reporting agencies are required to investigate and
respond to your dispute, but are not obligated to change or remove
accurate information that is reported in compliance with applicable
law. While this plan can provide you assistance in filing a dispute,
the FCRA allows you to file a dispute for free with a consumer
reporting agency without the assistance of a third party.
About McAfee
McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the
power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer
solutions that make our world a safer place. By building solutions that
work with other companies’ products, McAfee helps businesses orchestrate
cyber environments that are truly integrated, where protection,
detection, and correction of threats happen simultaneously and
collaboratively. By protecting consumers across all their devices,
McAfee secures their digital lifestyle at home and away. By working with
other security players, McAfee is leading the effort to unite against
cybercriminals for the benefit of all. www.mcafee.com
McAfee, the McAfee logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of
McAfee LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.
Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005734/en/