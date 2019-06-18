New McAfee Report Finds Eighty-Seven Percent of Companies Experience Business Acceleration from Use of Cloud Services

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today released a
special edition of its Cloud
and Risk Adoption Report, focused on the business impact of cloud
services and how organizations around the world are addressing security
gaps to accelerate their businesses with the cloud. Cloud services are
the most significant advance in IT since the introduction of the
internet itself, and most organizations today benefit from the
collaboration, scalability and cost-effectiveness enabled by the use of
cloud services. With an increasing amount of sensitive data stored in
the cloud, organizations are also finding challenges in managing their
risk, which holds back many organizations from realizing their full
potential.
McAfee surveyed 1,000 enterprise organizations worldwide and combined
results with insights from billions of anonymized cloud events seen
every month by McAfee’s CASB, MVISION Cloud. The results demonstrate
that a wide range of organizations accelerate their business from the
use of cloud services. However, there is a striking divide between
organizations who have addressed their shared responsibility for
protecting data in the cloud, and those who have not – organizations
were over 35 percent more likely to launch new products, speed time to
market, and expand to new markets with the cloud when proactively
addressing security of their data in the cloud through the use of a CASB.
This edition of the McAfee Cloud Adoption and Risk Report also reveals
the following:
-
Most sensitive data is under the IT team’s control: Results
showed that 65 percent of enterprise data lives in collaboration and
business software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, 25 percent in
infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and only 10 percent in “Shadow IT”
unknown to the IT department. IT teams are subscribing to these cloud
applications themselves, effectively fulfilling many employee needs
that were previously unmet or were met through the use of “Shadow IT”.
-
Gap between secure enablement and cloud adoption: Only 36
percent of organizations said they could enforce data loss prevention
in the cloud, and only 33 percent could control the collaboration
settings that determine how their data is shared. In the case of IaaS,
only 26 percent said they could audit configuration settings, widening
the gap between risky and secure cloud adoption.
-
A minority of organizations experiencing the full potential of
business acceleration: Although the likelihood of launching new
products, speeding time to market and expanding to new markets is
higher when a CASB is part of their cloud security strategy, only one
in three companies surveyed are currently using one.
“This research shines a light on organizations who are leading the
charge in cloud adoption, prioritizing the security of their data as
they roll out new cloud services and winning in the market because of
the actions they are taking,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president,
Cloud Security, McAfee. “Organizations often tell us how much faster
their business moves when security is addressed in the cloud and it is
exciting for us now to quantify this experience and share our data and
recommendations with the rest of the market.”
