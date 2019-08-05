Log in
New Media to buy USA Today-owner Gannett in $1.4 billion deal

08/05/2019 | 03:24pm EDT
The corporate flags for the Gannett Co and its flagship newspaper, USA Today, outside headquarters in McLean, Virginia

(Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group-backed New Media Investment Group said on Monday it will buy USA Today-owner Gannett Co in a $1.4 billion deal, combining two of the biggest U.S. daily newspapers.

Gannett shareholders will receive $6.25 in cash and 0.5427 of a New Media share for each share they hold, amounting to $12.06, which represents 12.2% premium to Gannett's Friday close.

Gannett, which has been struggling with slowing sales, fended off newspaper chain MNG Enterprises's efforts to put its nominees on its board in February, after it rejected MNG's $1.36 billion hostile takeover bid.

After the merger closes, expected by the second half of 2019, both New Media and its operating subsidiary GateHouse will be rebranded and operate under the "Gannett" brand.

The combined company will be led by New Media's Chief Executive Officer Michael Reed.

Shares of Gannett were trading up 3.3% at $11.11, while those of New Media Investment Group were trading down 5.7% at $10.06 in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GANNETT CO INC 3.35% 11.06 Delayed Quote.26.03%
NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC -7.85% 9.8 Delayed Quote.-7.52%
