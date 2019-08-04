New Member Benefit: Farmboy Restaurant – Market, Meats and Sandwiches

Farm Bureau members now have a new benefit from Farmboy Restaurant in Chandler, Arizona. Farmboy, owned by Oren Molovinsky, stays an over 90% farm to table restaurant. Their products come from local farms and ranches in Arizona. Many of the local farms and ranches that have featured products are a part of the Farm Bureau Family. This includes Crow's Dairy, Crooked Sky Farms, Danzeisen Dairy Farm, Tim Peterson's Arizona Grass Raised Beef, and Barrio Bread.

They also offer Arizona craft beers, wines, and other beverages.



Farmboy Market, Meats and Sandwiches is a fast, casual restaurant concept, following the founder's decades of operating farmer's markets and other restaurants.



I had the chance to stop in Farmboy for brunch and ate the most delicious build-your-own burrito with beef burnt ends. I could smell the beef cooking the moment I stepped in the door. To add to the Farmboy experience, the restaurant is well branded from the walls to the floor mats. You cannot deny the heart put into this restaurant. Farmboy is a must-try!



Farm Bureau members receive a complimentary coffee, soda, iced tea, or lemonade with purchase of a meal. Be prepared to show your membership card upon purchase.



Stop by Farmboy next time you are in Chandler to enjoy a hand-crafted delicious meal and support local farmers and ranchers. Go to their website to see fun upcoming events, such as their craft beer tasting event on August 22nd.



For more information, check out their website: https://www.farmboyaz.com/

Farmboy

1075 W. Queen Creek Rd, Suite #1

Chandler, AZ 85248

