New Member Joins Publix Board of Directors

During its annual stockholders’ meeting today, Joe DiBenedetto, retired Atlanta Division vice president, was elected to Publix Super Markets’ board of directors.

“We are pleased to have Joe rejoin the Publix family in a different capacity,” said Publix Chairman of the Board Ed Crenshaw. “His more than 44 years of Publix experience, including being instrumental in the continued growth and success of our Atlanta Division, will make him a strong addition to our board.”

DiBenedetto began his Publix career in 1975 as a front service clerk in Cape Coral, Florida. After working in different capacities throughout the company’s operating area, he was promoted to regional director in 1995 and to Atlanta Division vice president in 2011. He retired at the end of 2019. He also served on the Georgia Food Industry Association’s board of directors from 2011 through 2019.

After five years of dedicated service, Tom Hough retired from Publix’s board.

“We are thankful for Tom’s service to our board,” said Crenshaw. “His strong financial background helped support our continued growth, and his dedication to community service supported our focus on giving back.”

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 200,000 associates, currently operates 1,242 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix is privately owned with 2019 sales of $38.1 billion. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005591/en/