New Mexico State University : NMSU to host New Mexico Indian Livestock Days in Albuquerque May 7-9

Date: 04/15/2019

Writer: Jane Moorman, 505-249-0527, jmoorman@nmsu.edu

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Google+SaveEmail

ALBUQUERQUE - Sheep quality assurance and a large animal rescue demonstration highlight a broad array of topics at the New Mexico Indian Livestock Days, May 7-9, at the Route 66 Casino and Hotel, I-40 west of Albuquerque.

[Attachment]

New Mexico Indian Livestock Days logo

The three-day event, beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, is conducted by New Mexico State University's College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences to provide the latest research-based information to livestock producers. After a full day of presentations on Wednesday, May 8, the conference will conclude on Thursday, May 9, with two presentations in the morning.

'We are proud of this event because it is grass-roots-driven by our clientele needs and interests,' said Kathy Landers, NMSU Cooperative Extension Service county program director in McKinley County. 'We have scheduled topics ranging from animal care to dealing with the drought conditions that our tribal members are facing.'

This year's topics address some of these issues including managing the range during the drought, wildfire management and providing water for the livestock with solar-powered wells.

'As a producer I am excited to hear about the latest news in using solar power to pump water for the livestock, and funding for water development,' said John M. Romero of the Sedillo Cattle Association in Laguna. 'We have to constantly manage for drought conditions, so the ability to pump and store water is critical to our operation, plus it allows our livestock to have access to areas where there was little or no water. Many times we have adequate forage, but not enough water in strategic locations.'

Presentations will also include animal care including breeding - sire selection and artificial insemination; disease - fly control and Trich; and emergencies - care of horses and rescuing large animals.

During a discussion on beef marketing, Romero will present ways the Sedillo Cattle Association markets its cattle.

'I am humbled and excited to share our various methods of marketing our calves and cull cows,' Romero said. 'As an association we feel that we are able to get more selling power simply having a large number of cattle to sell. By selling as a group, similar to a co-op, we are able to negotiate for a set price three or four months down the line so that we are not at the mercy of the daily market.'

The conference agenda also includes representatives from U.S. Department of Agriculture agencies presenting updates on their programs.

Registration fee prior to April 30 is $80. After that date online and walk-in registration is $100. Online registration is available at indianlivestock.nmsu.edu. Registration includes lunch Wednesday.

