New Mexico Statewide Behavioral Health Summit on September 17th Led By OPEN MINDS Founder Monica E. Oss

Gettysburg, Pa, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced the details of an upcoming Behavioral Health Summit sponsored by The Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services (DBHS), the New Mexico Human Services Department, Behavioral Health Services Division (HSD/BHSD), and the New Mexico Hospital Association.. The summit will be facilitated and led by Monica Oss the founder of OPEN MINDS and John Talbot, Ph.D. that will take place on September 17, 2019 at the University of New Mexico Continuing Education Conference Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The summit will focus on New Mexico’s commitment to Performance, Quality and Value within the Behavioral Health field.

Summit Agenda

New Mexico’s Commitment to Performance, Quality and Value – NM Human Services Department Secretary David Scrase, MD

Review of Goals for the Summit, Introductions and Review of Agenda – Pamela Hyde

National Trends in Behavioral Health – Performance-Based Management, Performance Data Development, Performance-Based Contracting and Value-Based Reimbursement – Monica E. Oss

Status of Performance-Based Contracting and Value-Based Reimbursement in New Mexico – Mika Tari (Deputy Director, NM HSD/BHSD); Angelica Bruhnke (Executive Officer, Versatile MED Analytics); Cate Reeves (Clinical Quality Specialist, NM Primary Care Assoc); Maggie McCowen (Executive Director, NM BH Providers Assoc); Margarita Chavez-Sanchez (DBHS); John Talbot (OPEN MINDS) – Moderator

Implications of the Changing Landscape on Strategy & Sustainability of Provider Organization – Monica E. Oss & John Talbot

What are New Mexico’s MCO Payers Looking For? Now and I the Future – Susan Dezavelle (Manager, Network Innovation and Strategy, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico); Jordan John Talbot – Moderator

Monica E. Oss, M.S. is the founder of OPEN MINDS. For the past two decades, Ms. Oss has led the OPEN MINDS team and its research on health and human service market trends and its national consulting practice. Ms. Oss is well known for her numerous books and articles focused on the strategic and marketing implications of the evolving health and human service field. She has unique expertise in payer financing models, provider rate setting, and service pricing. She has led numerous engagements with state Medicaid plans, county governments, private insurers, managed care programs, service provider organizations, technology vendors, neurotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations, and investment banking firms – with a focus on the implications of financing changes on delivery system design.

Prior to founding OPEN MINDS, Ms. Oss served as an executive with a national managed behavioral health organization, with responsibility for market development and for actuarial analysis and capitation-based rate setting. She also held a position as a vice president of the U.S. risk management and underwriting division of an international insurance company.

Ms. Oss has been the keynote speaker at the conferences of dozens of national associations and has been published in a wide range of professional journals and trade publications. She has provided Congressional and state legislative testimony on issues as diverse as the financial impact of parity and payer medication access policies.

Ms. Oss has led a range of industry research and management consultation initiatives, serving as principal investigator on research projects that include (but are certainly not limited to) examination of national managed behavioral health enrollment patterns; development of provider rate structures for government entities; creation of a return-on-investment analysis model for technology investments; design of performance-based compensation models for service providers and managed care entities within public and private health plans; and analysis of the economic impact to health systems and health plans of changes in benefit design, adoption of evidence-based practices, and new technologies.

Ms. Oss is a graduate of the University of Minnesota. She serves on the advisory boards of the Shippensburg University Health & Human Service Management Program and the Institute for Behavioral Health Informatics.

Registration is now open for this one-of-a-kind program: https://admin-bernco.sks.com/Department-Behavioral-Health-Services/september-summit-registration.aspx

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com

John Talbot OPEN MINDS 717-334-1329 info@openminds.com