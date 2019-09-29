Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Mining Technology from BitHarp Disrupts Crypto Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 08:59am EDT

The rapidly evolving global market for cryptocurrency is currently abuzz with the recent introduction of two extraordinarily designed mining rigs, Lyre Miner and Harp Miner from BitHarp Group Limited (www.bitharp.com). Instead of focusing only on highly proficient and technology savvy mining stalwarts, these two products were created to allow the casual enthusiasts as well as small-time miners to make their fortune out of crypto mining.

Over the years, cryptocurrency mining has seen serious improvements. However, owing to the highly technical nature of this domain, it had limited to no scope for people that are technologically challenged. BitHarp has already changed that perception by creating two rigs that are pre-configured and just needs to be plugged-in for an uncomplicated crypto mining experience.

Within less than a month in the market, Lyre Miner and Harp Miner have been used by many common users without any technical background to earn healthy returns on their investment. This has been made possible by the extraordinary hash power offered by the products. Also, with low energy-consumptions of 600W and 2400 W respectively, Lyre Miner and Harp Miner are now amongst the most energy-efficient mining hardware in the market.

Lyre Miner and Harp Miner can be used for mining Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dash with the following hash powers.

Lyre Miner: 335 TH/s for Bitcoin, 55 GH/s for Litecoin, 14 GH/s for Ethereum, and 9 TH/s for Dash

Harp Miner: 2000 TH/s for Bitcoin 300 GH/s for Litecoin, 75 GH/s for Ethereum, and 50 TH/s for Dash

The miners from BitHarp are suitable for use at home because they generate low amounts of heat as well as noise. Moreover, unlike hundreds of products in the market, Lyre Miner and Harp Miner do not need a huge space. BitHarp is currently running a 3 plus 1 one promotional campaign for both their products that will conclude on October 2.

To find out more about Lyre Miner and Harp Miner, please visit https://www.bitharp.com/

About BitHarp: BitHarp is a New Zealand based cryptocurrency manufacturer of the most high-performance and flexible Mining rigs built with the goal of making mining easier and more profitable for investors.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aSEATTLE GENETICS : Initial Results from MOUNTAINEER Trial Show Antitumor Activity of Tucatinib Combination in HER2-Positive Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
BU
09:01aCLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Doses First Patient in Phase I Study of SCB-313 in China for Malignant Ascites
BU
08:59aAIR FRANCE KLM : France blames XL Airways collapse on Oslo aid, appeals to EU
RE
08:59aNew Mining Technology from BitHarp Disrupts Crypto Market
BU
08:52aThailand welcomes Chevron's resumption of talks to resolve energy dispute
RE
08:38aSINOSTAR PEC : Changes Of Interest Of A Substantial Shareholder
PU
08:38aSINOSTAR PEC : Changes Of Interest Of A Director
PU
08:17aCiting climate risk, investors bet against mortgage market
RE
08:03aBANK OF JINZHOU : (1) proposed amendments to the articles of association; (2) proposed electio..
PU
07:51aHSBC : SCRY.INFO Participates in Discussion on Financial Technology at 20th World Knowledge Forum
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : France blames XL Airways collapse on Oslo aid, appeals to EU
3Record U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions
4ENI SPA : Italy investigates wife of Eni's CEO in Congo graft probe - document
5IMMUNOGEN, INC. : IMMUNOGEN : Presents Full Data from Phase 3 FORWARD I Study of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group