New Mutual of Omaha Medicare Advantage Plans Now Available for Cincinnati-Area Seniors

Two new Medicare Advantage plans from Mutual of Omaha are now open for
enrollment by seniors in the Greater Cincinnati area.
Mutual of Omaha Care Advantage Complete and Mutual of Omaha Care
Advantage Plus plans focus on wellness and high-quality care while
offering benefits that include prescription and over-the-counter drug
coverage, dental and vision care, and extras such as transportation to
and from doctor appointments and fitness options through the
SilverSneakers program.
“As a customer-focused company, we understand that Medicare Advantage is
the right option for a significant number of seniors,” said Mutual of
Omaha Senior Vice President Amber Rinehart. “We listened to what
customers value in planning for their health care needs and are
launching Medicare Advantage plans that address those needs with
excellent local health care partners and backed by Mutual of Omaha.”
The plans will provide members in-network access to two local health
care systems, TriHealth
and St.
Elizabeth Healthcare.
“Mutual of Omaha’s Medicare Advantage plans are committed to delivering
top quality care for seniors. TriHealth and St. Elizabeth are two
systems that share this vision and are dedicated to making a difference
in patients’ lives,” Rinehart said.
Mutual of Omaha’s Care Advantage plans are offered through its Mutual of
Omaha Medicare Advantage Company affiliate in collaboration with
Lumeris, a leader in value-based care.
For more information, visit MutualofOmahaCareAdvantage.com.
About Mutual of Omaha
Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a Fortune 500 organization offering
a variety of insurance, banking and financial products for individuals,
businesses and groups throughout the United States. In the individual
market, Mutual is a leader in the senior health, life, long-term care,
disability and annuity lines. The company also offers a portfolio of
employee benefit and retirement solutions. With $8 billion in assets,
Mutual of Omaha Bank is a full-service bank providing financial
solutions to individuals and businesses across the United States. For
more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.
About Lumeris
Lumeris is a value-based care managed services operator for health
systems and providers seeking extraordinary clinical and financial
outcomes. Recognized nationally by KLAS in 2018 for Value-Based Care
Managed Services, Lumeris aligns providers and payers across populations
with technologies, processes, behaviors and information to achieve
high-quality, cost-effective care with satisfied consumers — and engaged
physicians. It was the third straight year Lumeris received the
distinguished Best in KLAS award. For the past eight years, Lumeris with
Essence Healthcare, its inaugural client and learning laboratory with
more than 65,000 Medicare members in Missouri and Illinois, has received
4.5- to 5-Star Ratings from the CMS and produced the highest consumer
and physician satisfaction scores in the industry along with
significantly better clinical outcomes and lower costs. For more
information, go to www.lumeris.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005151/en/