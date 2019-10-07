New NEMA Standard to Enable Coexistence of Multiple Communication Technologies for Connected Vehicle Roadside Infrastructure

C-V2X and DSRC to work concurrently in a roadside device under the new Standard

A new National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) Standard will harmonize and could accelerate deployment of connected vehicle roadside infrastructure technology, according to a preview of the Standard presented at the Intelligent Transportation Society of Georgia (ITSGA) Annual Meeting in Athens, GA.

NEMA TS 10 Connected Vehicle Infrastructure-Roadside Equipment commissioned by the NEMA Transportation Management Systems Section is a harmonized technical specification for roadside connected vehicle devices. Types of roadside devices covered under the Standard are traffic signals, crosswalk signs, flashing school zone safety beacons, ramp meters, and other electronic traffic control equipment.

A vital component of the connected vehicle ecosystem is the ability for vehicles and the infrastructure to communicate with each other regardless of the type of device or underlying technology. With NEMA TS 10, Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) and Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X) can work together in the same spectrum via a dual-mode or dual active roadside connected vehicle device.

“It’s evident that, for the time being, these technologies will coexist in the marketplace,” said Steve Griffith, NEMA Transportation Industry Director during a panel session at the meeting. “NEMA TS 10 will enable user agencies to have confidence in procuring roadside infrastructure equipment that will not become obsolete as communication technology advances.”

The roadside connected vehicle devices proposed are designed for extensibility and provide the ability to implement future wireless technologies and applications without the need for replacement within the devices expected service life,” Mr. Griffith said.

The NEMA Connected Vehicle Infrastructure Technical Committee is currently drafting the Standard and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

For more information about the NEMA Transportation System Division, visit their website.

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) represents nearly 325 electrical equipment and medical imaging manufacturers that make safe, reliable, and efficient products and systems. Our combined industries account for 370,000 American jobs in more than 6,100 facilities covering every state. These industries produce $124 billion in shipments and $42 billion in exports of electrical equipment and medical imaging technologies per year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005215/en/