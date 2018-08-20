New NTC White Paper Explains the Company’s Innovative Curative Vault Solution

Nationwide Title Clearing (NTC), the leading post-closing services
provider for the nation’s largest financial institutions, investors and
servicers, has published a new white paper entitled “Increasing
Portfolio Value and Reducing Risk by Perfecting Loan Collateral and
Document Custody,” in which it explains the need for significant changes
in a sector of the industry that hasn’t changed in decades. The
company’s new Curative Vault solution is also detailed in the paper.
“In the post-crash home finance industry, managing a perfected
collateral loan file has become more of a priority at origination,” said
Debbie Lastoria, Vice President of National Sales for NTC and the author
of the new white paper. “But we are still seeing literally hundreds of
thousands of collateral files with important documents missing,
sometimes even the promissory note. Regardless of whether or not you
know the condition of the file, a perfected collateral file will be
required for ALL life of loan events—which will be much more costly to
manage than a proper review and remediation upfront.”
In the paper, Lastoria quantifies the risk involved in remaining with
the outdated document custodian process in use today and then provides
three key elements that a better solution must entail. NTC’s Curative
Vault was designed to meet these new requirements.
“Document Custody is the last line of defense for a quality portfolio
and the first source of information for a loan under inspection, but
without the research and remediation components, it simply can’t get the
job done,” said NTC CEO John Hillman. “To protect homeowners, investors,
originators and servicers, we must have a more complete solution,
especially now that our processes are all going electronic. The old idea
of document custody must be replaced.”
NTC’s Curative Vault Solution includes:
-
Secure Storage Facility
-
File Intake and Review
-
Exception Curative Services
-
Comprehensive Document and Exception Tracking
-
Loan Transfer Assistance
-
Imaging and Indexing
-
Pre-purchase Collateral Due Diligence
-
Coordination between Sellers, Buyers, Custodians and Due Diligence
firms
For more information about NTC’s Curative Vault offering, contact the
company today. To download the new white paper, visit the website.
About NTC
Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc. (NTC) was founded in 1991 and has grown
into a national leading post-closing services provider for the
residential mortgage industry. NTC provides a wide range of services to
the nation’s top mortgage lenders, servicers and investors as well as
various government entities. NTC’s mission is to deliver Life of Loan
services with the highest level of accuracy partnered with the mortgage
banking industry to protect homeowners while also preserving the
integrity of the nation's land records. For more information, visit the
company’s website at www.nwtc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005001/en/