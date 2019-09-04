New Nintendo Direct Highlights Next Wave of Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

Plus Banjo & Kazooie Join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Starting … Today!

During a packed Nintendo Direct video presentation, Nintendo announced many new games coming to the Nintendo Switch system, including Blizzard’s mega-hit game Overwatch Legendary Edition, as well as games launching today like Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition. Nintendo also provided new details about previously announced upcoming games, like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.

Tracer, Mei, Hanzo and all the other colorful characters from massively popular online game Overwatch are coming to Nintendo Switch. The fast-paced multiplayer game is scheduled to hit Nintendo Switch on Oct. 15. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Other highlights of the Nintendo Direct presentation include the introduction of Terry Bogard from the Fatal Fury series as the fourth playable DLC fighter in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game coming in November, the reveal of classic Super NES games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service and the announcement of beloved games like Return of the Obra Dinn, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE and the definitive version of the original Xenoblade Chronicles all making their way to Nintendo Switch.

“Nintendo has been delivering new content for Nintendo Switch all year long, and that cadence will continue through 2019 and into the new year,” said Nintendo of America Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Nick Chavez. “Nintendo Switch owners can play what they want, when they want, with a huge library of games for all types of players.”

Overwatch Legendary Edition : Tracer, Mei, Hanzo and all the other colorful characters from massively popular online game Overwatch are coming to Nintendo Switch. The fast-paced multiplayer game is scheduled to hit Nintendo Switch on Oct. 15. Pre-purchase in Nintendo eShop starts today.

: Tracer, Mei, Hanzo and all the other colorful characters from massively popular online game are coming to Nintendo Switch. The fast-paced multiplayer game is scheduled to hit Nintendo Switch on Oct. 15. Pre-purchase in Nintendo eShop starts today. Terry Bogard Comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : Releasing in November, Terry Bogard from the classic SNK fighting franchise Fatal Fury joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a playable fighter. Terry Bogard is part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass, which includes five Challenger Packs as they are released, each with one DLC fighter, one stage and multiple music tracks. The Fighters Pass can be purchased at a suggested retail price of $24.99, with individual Challenge Packs available for $5.99 each.

: Releasing in November, Terry Bogard from the classic SNK fighting franchise joins as a playable fighter. Terry Bogard is part of the Fighters Pass, which includes five Challenger Packs as they are released, each with one DLC fighter, one stage and multiple music tracks. The Fighters Pass can be purchased at a suggested retail price of $24.99, with individual Challenge Packs available for $5.99 each. Banjo & Kazooie Join the Battle : Starting today, Banjo & Kazooie from the popular Banjo-Kazooie series of games are joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate . The new fighters are part of the third Challenger Pack DLC (sold separately). In addition to the characters, players will also get to enjoy the Spiral Mountain stage, as well as music tracks from the classic games.

: Starting today, Banjo & Kazooie from the popular series of games are joining . The new fighters are part of the third Challenger Pack DLC (sold separately). In addition to the characters, players will also get to enjoy the Spiral Mountain stage, as well as music tracks from the classic games. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition : MONOLITHSOFT’s epic Xenoblade Chronicles game, which originally launched in 2012 on the Wii system, is destined to be reborn on Nintendo Switch as Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition . The game, which chronicles the adventures of Shulk and Fiora, is scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch in 2020.

: MONOLITHSOFT’s epic game, which originally launched in 2012 on the Wii system, is destined to be reborn on Nintendo Switch as . The game, which chronicles the adventures of Shulk and Fiora, is scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch in 2020. Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online : Super NES games are coming to Nintendo Switch – and they are free for anyone who has a Nintendo Switch Online membership! Starting tomorrow, Sept. 5, 20 classic Super NES games will launch for the Nintendo Switch Online service: Super Mario World Super Mario Kart The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Super Metroid Stunt Race FX (Available for the first time since its original Super NES release!) Kirby’s Dream Land 3 Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island Star Fox F-ZERO Pilotwings Kirby’s Dream Course BRAWL BROTHERS Breath of Fire Demon’s Crest Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts Super Puyo Puyo 2 (Available for the first time in the U.S.!) Super Soccer (Available for the first time since its original Super NES release!) Super Tennis (Available for the first time since its original Super NES release!)

: Super NES games are coming to Nintendo Switch – and they are free for anyone who has a Nintendo Switch Online membership! Starting tomorrow, Sept. 5, 20 classic Super NES games will launch for the Nintendo Switch Online service:

All of these Super NES games can be played with online functionality on Nintendo Switch Online, including multiplayer gameplay in select games and voice chat via the Nintendo Switch Online app*. Suspend points and an easy-to-use Rewind feature that lets players replay sections of the game will also be available at launch. More Super NES games will join the collection in the future, adding to the growing library of classic games available to Nintendo Switch Online members, including more than 40 games from the original Nintendo Entertainment System. To access the games, Nintendo Switch owners must have an active membership to the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

