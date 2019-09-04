|
New Nintendo Direct Highlights Next Wave of Games Coming to Nintendo Switch
09/04/2019 | 06:46pm EDT
Plus Banjo & Kazooie Join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Starting … Today!
During a packed Nintendo Direct video presentation, Nintendo announced many new games coming to the Nintendo Switch system, including Blizzard’s mega-hit game Overwatch Legendary Edition, as well as games launching today like Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition. Nintendo also provided new details about previously announced upcoming games, like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.
Tracer, Mei, Hanzo and all the other colorful characters from massively popular online game Overwatch are coming to Nintendo Switch. The fast-paced multiplayer game is scheduled to hit Nintendo Switch on Oct. 15. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Other highlights of the Nintendo Direct presentation include the introduction of Terry Bogard from the Fatal Fury series as the fourth playable DLC fighter in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game coming in November, the reveal of classic Super NES games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service and the announcement of beloved games like Return of the Obra Dinn, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE and the definitive version of the original Xenoblade Chronicles all making their way to Nintendo Switch.
“Nintendo has been delivering new content for Nintendo Switch all year long, and that cadence will continue through 2019 and into the new year,” said Nintendo of America Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Nick Chavez. “Nintendo Switch owners can play what they want, when they want, with a huge library of games for all types of players.”
To view the Nintendo Direct video in its entirety, visit https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-direct. Some of the highlights revealed in the video include:
-
Overwatch Legendary Edition: Tracer, Mei, Hanzo and all the other colorful characters from massively popular online game Overwatch are coming to Nintendo Switch. The fast-paced multiplayer game is scheduled to hit Nintendo Switch on Oct. 15. Pre-purchase in Nintendo eShop starts today.
-
Terry Bogard Comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Releasing in November, Terry Bogard from the classic SNK fighting franchise Fatal Fury joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a playable fighter. Terry Bogard is part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass, which includes five Challenger Packs as they are released, each with one DLC fighter, one stage and multiple music tracks. The Fighters Pass can be purchased at a suggested retail price of $24.99, with individual Challenge Packs available for $5.99 each.
-
Banjo & Kazooie Join the Battle: Starting today, Banjo & Kazooie from the popular Banjo-Kazooie series of games are joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The new fighters are part of the third Challenger Pack DLC (sold separately). In addition to the characters, players will also get to enjoy the Spiral Mountain stage, as well as music tracks from the classic games.
-
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition: MONOLITHSOFT’s epic Xenoblade Chronicles game, which originally launched in 2012 on the Wii system, is destined to be reborn on Nintendo Switch as Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. The game, which chronicles the adventures of Shulk and Fiora, is scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch in 2020.
-
Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online: Super NES games are coming to Nintendo Switch – and they are free for anyone who has a Nintendo Switch Online membership! Starting tomorrow, Sept. 5, 20 classic Super NES games will launch for the Nintendo Switch Online service:
-
Super Mario World
-
Super Mario Kart
-
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
-
Super Metroid
-
Stunt Race FX (Available for the first time since its original Super NES release!)
-
Kirby’s Dream Land 3
-
Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island
-
Star Fox
-
F-ZERO
-
Pilotwings
-
Kirby’s Dream Course
-
BRAWL BROTHERS
-
Breath of Fire
-
Demon’s Crest
-
Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
-
SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE
-
Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
-
Super Puyo Puyo 2 (Available for the first time in the U.S.!)
-
Super Soccer (Available for the first time since its original Super NES release!)
-
Super Tennis (Available for the first time since its original Super NES release!)
All of these Super NES games can be played with online functionality on Nintendo Switch Online, including multiplayer gameplay in select games and voice chat via the Nintendo Switch Online app*. Suspend points and an easy-to-use Rewind feature that lets players replay sections of the game will also be available at launch. More Super NES games will join the collection in the future, adding to the growing library of classic games available to Nintendo Switch Online members, including more than 40 games from the original Nintendo Entertainment System. To access the games, Nintendo Switch owners must have an active membership to the Nintendo Switch Online service.
-
Super Nintendo Entertainment System Controller: To recapture the original feel of Super NES games, a wireless Super Nintendo Entertainment System Controller will soon be available as a special offer only to Nintendo Switch Online members**. Once the controller is available for purchase, it will be possible to order up to four controllers per Nintendo Account at https://www.nintendo.com/super-nes-controller/, at a price of $29.99 each.
-
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore: The game that brought together the worlds of Fire Emblem and ATLUS is coming to Nintendo Switch. Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is the Nintendo Switch version of the acclaimed RPG that originally launched on the Wii U system. This new version of the game contains a new song that wasn’t in the original, new story elements and the ability to take it on the go! Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 17.
-
Tetris® 99 – Ver. 2.0 + DLC Update: The digital version of the Tetris 99 game is getting an update! Tetris 99 Invictus mode is here … but it’s not for the faint of heart. Players can’t even play it unless they achieve TETRIS MAXIMUS status, which means getting first place at least once in the traditional online mode of Tetris 99. In addition to Invictus mode, Daily Missions will be added to Tetris 99 for everyone to enjoy. By clearing these missions, players will acquire in-game tickets to exchange for a variety of custom themes. To show off accomplishments, new player icons will be added as well! Beyond all this, the second wave of content is coming for those who purchased the Big Block DLC. In 2P Share Battle mode, share Joy-Con controllers for a two-player game against each other and the CPU. In Local Arena mode, friends can get together in person to battle via new local wireless multiplayer. The version 2.0 update and new paid DLC for Tetris 99 will launch tomorrow, Sept. 5. Also, a physical version of Tetris 99 will be available starting Sept. 6, and will include all Big Block DLC plus a 12-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online at a suggested retail price of $29.99.
-
Pokémon Sword / Pokémon Shield: New details (and two new Pokémon!) were revealed for the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.
-
Polteageist is a ghost-type Pokémon, and makes a home for itself by hiding among dishes at hotels and restaurants. Its body is made of tea, and it may even let a trusting Trainer have a taste of its tea. The flying- and water-type Pokémon Cramorant will swallow absolutely anything that looks hearty enough. It has an exclusive ability called Gulp Missile. While using Surf or Dive in battle, it will counter when attacked.
-
Players will be able to travel through the new Galar region in style. In this game, players can outfit their main Trainer in tops, bottoms, outerwear, gloves, new hairstyles and even a little makeup. During their journey, players can camp any time at Pokémon Camp. While there, players can play with Pokémon and get to know them better. In the new Wild Area, players can visit other players’ camps as well. Up to four players and their Pokémon can hang out at a camp together. Pokémon Camp is also a great place to cook up some Curry on Rice. In Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, there are many types of delicious Curry on Rice that can be registered to the Curry Dex.
-
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening: Link’s latest adventure is almost here! In The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, players can place chambers earned in the adventure to create custom Chamber Dungeons. Finished dungeons can be saved to a compatible amiibo figure in The Legend of Zelda series or Super Smash Bros. series so they can be shared with friends. A new Link amiibo figure inspired by the style of the game will launch on Sept. 20, the same day as the game.
-
Luigi’s Mansion 3: Every floor of the haunted hotel in Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a different theme, including the pyramid setting of Tomb Suites, a disco floor and a pirate-themed restaurant. In the newly announced ScreamPark party mode, two to eight players can battle against each other as a Luigi team and a Gooigi team even with only one Nintendo Switch system.*** The teams will compete to see who can defeat the most ghosts, collect the most coins or break the most targets. Luigi’s Mansion 3 opens the doors of its haunted hotel on Oct. 31.
-
Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Players join the Deserted Island Getaway Package by Nook Inc, and start a relaxing new life full of creativity, charm and freedom in this next installment in the Animal Crossing series, launching for Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020.
-
DAEMON X MACHINA: This new action-mech game launches on Sept. 13, but players that want to take those powerful mechs for a spin can try out the free demo version of the game starting today. In the Prologue demo, players will pilot their mechs through the beginning of the game, and all progress earned will carry over to the main game. A key feature of the demo is the ability to play in local co-op mode with up to four players***.
-
Super Kirby Clash: To defeat bosses this wicked, it’ll take a whole team of Kirbys! In this free-to-start multiplayer*** action game, players can choose from four unique Roles and join up to three other players to take down tough bosses. Puff up power by crafting weapons, or use Gem Apples, which can be earned as in-game currency or purchased using real-world money, to recharge Vigor (a resource that recharges over time), unlock new quests or trade for weapons, armor, support items or stickers. Pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend to play locally, and if you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can even play online****! Super Kirby Clash launches exclusively in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch later today!
-
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition: This critically beloved and fan-favorite role-playing game is available on Nintendo Switch beginning today! With the power of Nintendo Switch, players can slay monsters and unleash magic with up to three other friends at home or on the go.
-
Return of the Obra Dinn: The critically acclaimed, stylish indie game is coming to Nintendo Switch this fall. As an insurance investigator for the East India Company, players must board a ship, explore its surroundings, turn back time with the Memento Mortem pocket watch and record logical deductions to solve the ship’s mysteries.
-
Little Town Hero: In this new RPG from Game Freak, the developers of the Pokémon games, players must battle monsters and gather support from townspeople, all while staying within the borders of a single town. Little Town Hero, which also features music by Undertale creator Toby Fox, makes a stand on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 16. Little Town Hero is available today for pre-purchase in Nintendo eShop.
-
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise: A sequel to the cult classic Deadly Premonition is headed to Nintendo Switch. When FBI agent Aaliyah Davis opens an investigation into an old serial-killer case, she also opens a door to the unknown. Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise boggles and beguiles on Nintendo Switch in 2020. The original game in the series will launch in Nintendo eShop as Deadly Premonition Origins starting today!
-
Rogue Company: Introducing Rogue Company, a 5-v-5 online**** shooter from Hi-Rez Studios. In this new IP, players can play against friends or instantly match up online with a similarly skilled team in a variety of objective-based modes. Mercenaries can be fully customized to match the player’s style. Rogue Company sneaks up to Nintendo Switch in 2020.
-
Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast: May the Force be with this Star Wars classic. Kyle Katarn, agent of the New Republic, is our only hope to stop a rogue Jedi. Get your lightsaber at the ready, Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast is coming to Nintendo Switch on Sept. 24.
-
DOOM 64: There are at least 64 reasons for fans to get excited about classic first-person shooter DOOM 64 coming to Nintendo Switch, with the ability to play it anywhere being one of them. DOOM 64 launches on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 22.
-
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition: As Geralt of Rivia, players have a massive world to explore at home or on the go. In this version of the game, all DLC and story expansions are along for the ride. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition comes to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 15.
-
Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection: Become the most feared pirate in the Caribbean in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and then transform into the ultimate assassin hunter in Assassin’s Creed: Rogue. That’s two action-packed games from the award-winning Assassin’s Creed series for one great value! All past single-player DLC is included, as well as new features like touch control and motion aiming. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection launches for Nintendo Switch on Dec. 6.
-
Dauntless: Battle for survival at the edge of a savage frontier in the online, free-to-play action-RPG Dauntless. Whether they’re a veteran looking to take slaying on the go, or a rookie ready to forge a legacy, players can craft hundreds of gear options and team up with others to take down boss-sized Behemoths. The Nintendo Switch version of Dauntless launches this year and features full cross-play, cross-compatibility and feature parity, so players on Nintendo Switch can join a global community millions strong and, for the first time ever, take their Slayers on the go.
-
Trials of Mana: A remastered version of this fantasy adventure will come to Nintendo Switch on April 24, 2020. This new version of the classic game features fully voiced characters and upgraded graphics. Players who want to play the original can enjoy it as part of the currently available Collection of Mana game for Nintendo Switch.
-
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: In addition to playing classic multiplayer events with Mario, Sonic and all their friends, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 also features a single-player story mode, new minigames and 10 retro-style events. These new events are displayed in old-school 2D graphics, perfect for retro fans around the world. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 goes for the gold medal on Nov. 5.
-
New amiibo – Three new amiibo figures in the Super Smash Bros. series – Incineroar, Chrom and Simon Belmont – will launch in stores on Nov. 15.
-
NBA 2K20 – In two days (Sept. 6), players can take to the court in NBA 2K20 for Nintendo Switch.
-
The Outer Worlds – Explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter a host of factions all vying for power in The Outer Worlds, bounding to Nintendo Switch soon.
-
Just Dance 2020 – Bust a move to some of the hottest music hits today in Just Dance 2020, headed to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 5.
-
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – The critically acclaimed and fan-favorite RPG can be taken anywhere when it launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 20.
-
Devil May Cry 2 – Starring iconic video game character Dante, classic action game Devil May Cry 2 launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 19. Pre-purchase in Nintendo eShop starts today!
-
GRID Autosport – Vroom! The high-speed racing game GRID Autosport comes to Nintendo Switch on Sept. 19. Pre-purchase in Nintendo eShop starts today!
-
Vampyr – Players who have a thirst for … moody third-person action-RPGs are in for a bloody treat when Vampyr launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 29.
-
Call of Cthulhu – Answer the call in this survival horror RPG game when Call of Cthulhu launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 8.
-
Farming Simulator 20 – Hop on a tractor, bite on some straw and pick up a Nintendo Switch system. Farming Simulator 20 plants itself on Nintendo Switch this winter.
Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.
