New Non-Stop Flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica From New Orleans

Vacation Express introduces new packages to Montego Bay, Ocho Rios and Negril





ATLANTA, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation Express is excited to announce new and exclusive, non-stop flights to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica from Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) every Saturday from May 25, 2019 to June 22, 2018 for six-night packages.

The introduction of these new vacation packages for Vacation Express’ seventh season in New Orleans reaffirms the city’s desire for new routes to tropical destinations. Kevin Hernandez, VP Marketing and Sales at Vacation Express USA, said, "We are excited about the addition of Jamaica as a non-stop destination from New Orleans. We know our vacation packages to the popular cities of Montego Bay, Ocho Rios and Negril will be a success, as we have had requests from many passengers and travel agents in the area who are looking for great deals to this popular Caribbean destination.”

In addition to the new service to Jamaica, Vacation Express returns their seasonal service to Punta Cana from MSY for both four and six-night packages. The four-night packages to Punta Cana will depart every Thursday from May 23, 2019 to June 27, 2019 and the six-night packages will depart every Friday from May 24, 2019 to July 26, 2019. As with all of Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop flights, both the service to Punta Cana and to Jamaica will feature early morning departures and late afternoon returns in order to maximize time spent on the beach.

Vacation Express’ non-stop flights to Jamaica and Punta Cana are operated by Swift Air, LLC. on Boeing 737 series aircraft. These value-packed flights enable travelers to sit back and relax while enjoying a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and snack. Each traveler is permitted one free carry-on bag and the option to upgrade to a money-saving deal. Money-saving bundles start at only $45 each way with the Preferred Plus upgrade which includes two complimentary alcoholic beverages, a snack box, roomy front-row seating and a free checked bag weighing up to 50lbs. Flights to Jamaica will also offer First Class for only $99 each way which includes the perks of Preferred Plus in addition to two-by-two seating with extra leg room as well as priority check-in and boarding.

While travelers may purchase airfare only for non-stop, roundtrip flights most travelers are booking vacation packages with air and staying at all-inclusive resorts. Packages can be booked online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com, by calling 1-800-309-4717 or through a local travel agent.

About Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport:

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) is the primary commercial airport in the State of Louisiana serving over 80% of all passengers flying into the state. Armstrong International Airport is owned by the City of New Orleans. The New Orleans Aviation Board (NOAB), an unattached board of the City of New Orleans, oversees the administration, operation, and maintenance of Armstrong International. The Airport has 15 airlines providing service to 54 non-stop destinations, including seven international destinations. A new world-class terminal complex is currently being constructed. The new terminal will be complete by May 2019. For more information, please visit www.flymsy.com.

About Vacation Express:

Based in Atlanta, Vacation Express, part of Sunwing Travel Group, is a tour operator specializing in quality, affordable vacation packages to over 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica. Now in business for over 25 years, Vacation Express is one of the country’s largest and most trusted tour operators. Travelers looking for the most affordable, all-inclusive vacations may book Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop packages through their travel agent, directly by phone seven days a week at 1-800-309-4717 or online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com. Exclusive charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus and Miami Air International. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details.

Additional Notes: Small service fee of $10 applies when booking through Vacation Express Call Center. For full terms and conditions, hotel and description of all services, please refer to the Vacation Express 2018 Brochure, www.vacationexpress.com or call 1.800.309.4717. Vacation Express now accepts debit cards that offer the same consumer protection as credit cards. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details. Public charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus and Miami Air International. All flights subject to DOT approval. Packages are limited and subject to change without prior notice. Airfares are per person, reflect lowest available airfare at time of printing, are subject to change and based upon availability of class of service. Not responsible for errors or omissions. Registered Florida seller of travel no. St 38441. State of California Seller of Travel Certificate of Registration #2107538-40.

