Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New North American trade pact to take effect July 1: USTR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 07:44pm EDT
U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) signing in Mexico City

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Friday said he has notified Congress that the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement will take effect on July 1, a month later than initially proposed.

In a statement, Lighthizer said both Mexico and Canada had taken measures necessary to comply with their commitments under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaces the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Some industries, including automakers, had been arguing for a delayed implementation because of the difficulties they are facing from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico had asked the United States and Canada for a longer transition period for the auto industry to certify that it was meeting new, more stringent North American content rules.

Lighthizer said his office would work to ensure a smooth implementation of the new trade rules.

"The crisis and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates that now, more than ever, the United States should strive to increase manufacturing capacity and investment in North America," Lighthizer said in a statement. "The USMCA's entry into force is a landmark achievement in that effort.

The accord includes tougher rules on labor and automotive content but leaves $1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchanged. Trump had been a critic of NAFTA.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler and Will Dunham)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:03pAirbnb booking data from China offers glimpse of a rebound
RE
08:57pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Spotlight falls on 'dividend aristocrats' after market tumult
RE
08:33pUNIVERSITY OF HAWAII SYSTEM : Seven simple steps for year-round vegetables
PU
08:08pU S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES : What To Do if You Are Sick
PU
07:44pNEW NORTH AMERICAN TRADE PACT TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1 : Ustr
RE
07:28pNPS NATIONAL PARK SERVICE : Goats to be used to Manage Vegetation and Fuels at Whiskeytown National Recreation Area
PU
06:51pAs U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 51,000, handful of states move toward reopening
RE
06:50pS&P affirms UK credit rating, cites government's coronavirus response
RE
06:29pCanada to help pay commercial rents for Main Street, issue guidelines to open economy
RE
06:28pEXPLAINER : How the U.S. could use taxpayer dollars to save oil and energy companies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PINDUODUO INC. : PINDUODUO : 2020 Letter to Shareholders
2NEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUN : NEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Announces Repurchase Program
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : pushes back possible restart of operations in Mexico
4PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. : Portofino Closes Oversubscribed Financing
5FOUNTAIN ASSET CORP. : FOUNTAIN ASSET CORP. : to Postpone Reporting Financial Results and MD&A Due to COVID-19..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group