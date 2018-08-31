Log in
New Number of Votes in AB Volvo

08/31/2018 | 01:18pm CEST

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The number of votes in AB Volvo has changed due to the conversion of a total of 64.619 Series A shares to a total of 64.619 Series B shares. The conversions were implemented with the support of the opportunity for Series A shareholders to request conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares which was entered in the Articles of Association at the 2011 Annual General Meeting.

Today, 31 August 2018, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2 128 420 220 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these 479 514 772 are Series A shares and 1 648 905 448 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 644 405 316,80 based on the number of registered shares.

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com/press 

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2017 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 335 billion (EUR 35 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 13.00 p.m. CEST on 31st of August 2018.

Journalists who would like further information, please contact: Fredrik Ivarsson, tel +46-31-323-72 29. 

© PRNewswire 2018
