New OOH Agency, Quan Media Group, Launches with Who's Who of Direct Economy Brand Stars

Quarterly Client Wins Include Banza, Contiki, Dagne Dover, Daily Harvest and Ro

Quan Media Group, the Out-Of-Home (OOH) agency for the modern brand, formally launched today with an all-star client roster, including Banza, Contiki, Dagne Dover, Daily Harvest and Ro. The agency has also cemented strategic partnerships with premier advertising and marketing firms including The Boathouse Agency and Farrynheight. Quan Media group specializes in working with modern brands to maximize the reach and effectiveness of their OOH investments while emphasizing attribution.

According to Quan Media Group founder and CEO Brian Rappaport, “Today’s brand marketers need a more personalized, measurable and flexible approach to OOH buying and planning as well as cutting-edge solutions to help them win market share at a scale consistent with their growth requirements. Quan is able to deliver on both of those opportunities because our model recognizes that success in OOH isn't defined by how much money is spent on a given campaign, but by a true understanding of each client’s unique audiences and goals.”

In addition to Quan Media’s approach and solutions, the company’s founder and team are also widely recognized for their thoughtfulness and tenacity in negotiating terms that drive clients’ business goals.

"I've worked with Brian for several years and the man never stops!” said Rob Schutz, co-founder and chief digital officer of Ro. “He is relentless in putting together the best deals possible, advocating for his clients, and always has your best interests in mind. If you're looking for OOH without the typical BS, Quan is 100 percent the shop.”

Rappaport has spent his entire career driving cross-media success for many of the world’s best-known brands across categories and is considered one of the nation’s top media and OOH experts. Prior to founding Quan, he served as group director at RapportWW (IPG), where in addition to overseeing OOH strategy for key brands including JetBlue, Royal Caribbean and Zelle – he was also responsible for building a direct client roster – and scaling OOH efforts for Casper, Daily Harvest, Ro, Luminary and FreshDirect among others.

Earlier in his career, Rappaport served in key roles at Zenith Media (Publicis) working across several media channels including print, OOH and sponsorship evaluation. Clients included Chase, Caesars Entertainment, Delta, Sonic and Verizon, giving further clout to his vast category experience.

The most recent WARC Global Ad Trend Report forecasts that OOH (excluding cinema) will make up 6 percent share of ad investment, ranking 4th under Facebook, Alphabet and TV.

“In fact,” said Rappaport, “OOH is the only traditional medium experiencing growth. As consumers become more desensitized to digital advertising on their screens, marketers are increasingly turning to OOH to reach target audiences. Quan offers a level of creativity and understanding of how to uniquely penetrate a city that no other agency does. And, while many agencies lock clients into expensive all-or-nothing contracts, Quan is fully transparent about pricing and works with any budget or campaign size to drive real, measurable results, bolstered by real-time data and our longstanding industry relationships.”

About Quan

Quan Media Group was founded with the goal of delivering a personalized approach to buying & planning Out of Home Media with an emphasis on strategy and attribution. Their mission is to function as an extension of the clients & agencies they work with. With full experience working across all categories in the OOH space, Quan specializes in working with brands in the DTC, Tech & Startup space looking to test, launch, or scale their OOH approach. Quan truly believes in creativity vs. complacency and that success in OOH isn't defined by how much money you spend on a given campaign, rather by the approach and true understanding of who you're trying to reach.

