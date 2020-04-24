New OPEX assessments for Tankers

Back

The Baltic Exchange has added quarterly assessments of the cost of operating crude oil carrying Aframax tankers and clean product carrying Medium Range (MR) tankers to its growing suite of shipping investor tools.

The new service is based on assessments made by independent third-party ship management companies Anglo Eastern, Fleet Management and V-Ships. Using the full suite of independent Baltic Exchange indices, investors are now able to benchmark daily vessel earnings, running costs, sale & purchase and recycling prices. The same vessel descriptions are used across all the datasets.

For the new tanker assessments, each panel member submits four numbers, expressed in USD per day:

• Crew (USD per day, including all fees)

• Technical ((USD per day, including all fees)

• Insurance (USD per day, including all fees and rebates)

The fourth, an assessment of a five year Drydock cost, is amortised over five years to give a USD/day price, but published separately and does not contribute to the headline OPEX calculation.

The Baltic Exchange now publishes two sets of assessments: BOPEX-D and BOPEX-T.

Launched in September 2019, BOPEX-D covers dry bulk carriers (Capesize, Panamax, Supramax, Handysize).

For tankers, the newly launched BOPEX-T is based on the following specifications:

• Aframax: 115,000 mt dwt built in 'first class competitive yard', first-class main engine maker. LOA about 248m, beam about 44m. Non coated tanks. Not ice classed. 5 years old. Special survey passed.

• MR Product Tanker: 51,000 mt dwt, built in 'first class competitive yard', first class main engine maker. LOA about 183m, beam about 32.2m, draft about 13.2m. Coated tanks, IMO 2/3, Deep Well pumps. Not ice classed. 5 years old Special Survey passed.

The panellists use the following assumptions when submitting their assessments:

• 20 crew on Aframax, 21 crew on MR

• Flag of Convenience with International Transport Federation-approved agreement

• Standard to maintain full Oil Companies International Marine Forum SIRE vetting

• Vessel trading to US, Certificate Of Financial Responsibility in place

• Vessel on a 5 year drydock regime otherwise In-Water Surveys, well-maintained steel and coating, being maintained to retain sale price

• 380 CST fuel oil or equivalent compliant with MARPOL specifications at any time when not burning Gas.

• International Group P&I, first class Hull & Machinery, Class with an IACS member. No breaches of International Warranty Limits or Additional War Risks covered.

• Lubricant oil and spares included under Technical

Assessments are provided quarterly with data from Q3 2019 available following a recent trial.

The assessments are available on www.balticexchange.com to subscribers to Baltic Exchange market information services.

ENDS

Issued by Navigate PR on behalf of the Baltic Exchange

For further details please contact:

Bill Lines

T: +44 (0)20 3326 8460

E: blines@navigatepr.com

About the Baltic ExchangeThe Baltic Exchange is the world's only independent source of maritime market information for the trading and settlement of physical and derivative contracts. Its international community of over 600 members encompasses the majority of world shipping interests and commits to a code of business conduct overseen by the Baltic.

Baltic Exchange members are responsible for a large proportion of all dry cargo and tanker fixtures as well as the sale and purchase of merchant vessels. In November 2016, the Baltic Exchange was acquired by Singapore Exchange ('SGX'), bringing together complementary strengths of Singapore and London, two of the world's most important maritime centres.

Baltic Exchange services

• Independent, high quality dry, wet and gas freight market information

• Self-regulated chartering, sale and purchase and freight derivatives markets

• Central forum for competing freight market interests

• Framework ensuring high standards of business practice and co-operation

• London-based business facilities for members

www.balticexchange.com



Back