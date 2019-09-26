Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New OnePlus 7T Phone Uses Elliptic Labs AI Virtual Sensor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 10:50am EDT

Virtual Sensors Deliver Better Performance than In-Display Infrared Sensors at a Lower Cost

Elliptic Labs’ INNER BEAUTY® AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is powering the much-anticipated flagship OnePlus 7T smartphone, which is being rolled out today. Elliptic Labs, the world leader in virtual sensor platforms, had previously announced their contract win but is only now making details available.

OnePlus, a leading Asian smartphone manufacturer that serves 34 countries and regions worldwide, chose the INNER BEAUTY platform as part of its commitment to advancing the capabilities of its flagship phones. INNER BEAUTY replaces the traditional infrared hardware proximity sensor with software, improving the phone’s design possibilities and enabling a full-screen display.

"INNER BEAUTY delivers better performance than in-display infrared sensors and is lower in cost," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "In addition to being environmentally friendly with decreased power requirements, it allows OEMs to add sophisticated features such as gesture recognition with simple over-the-air updates.”

The INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor was first introduced to the world in 2016 and immediately revolutionized smartphone design by deprecating the need for thick bezels and making possible full-screen designs using its software-only proximity solution.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a pioneer in AI virtual sensors for the smartphone, IoT, and automotive industries, transforming products using machine learning and/or sensor fusion to combine ultrasound with data from existing device sensors to produce smarter, greener, safer and more intuitive devices. This allows Elliptic Labs to eliminate the need for infrared, radar and time of flight hardware sensors, saving OEMs components costs and freeing up design space. The AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ provides precise presence sensing and enables touch-free gesture controls such as scroll, approach and double-tap — software which is now deployed in over 30 million devices. Elliptic Labs is a privately held company headquartered in Norway with offices in the United States, Korea, Japan and China. For more information visit us at: www.ellipticlabs.com.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs. AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is a trademark of Elliptic Labs. All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:20aFACEBOOK : Instagram's Content Factories Are Huge -- And a -2-
DJ
11:20aASKO Recalls Dishwashers Due to Fire Hazard
PR
11:20aFACEBOOK : Instagram's Content Factories Are Huge -- And a Growing Problem for Facebook
DJ
11:19aEmpire Post Media, Inc. Announces the Visit and Future Collaboration with SAEN South Korean Group
GL
11:19aPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of September 30 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Venator Materials PLC – VNTR
GL
11:18aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION : 26 SepFirst Half 2019 Financial Results - Significant increase in the Group's profitability
PU
11:18aAPPLUS SERVICES : + Laboratories develops new synthetic routes for obtaining thiol derivatives
PU
11:18aATENOR : 2019.09.26 - Atenor, in partnership with Fidentia, launches the construction of BuzzCity, a new business campus in Leudelange
PU
11:18aPODCAST : September 2019
PU
11:18aGREENE KING : Form 8.3 - GNK LN
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN Amro hit by Dutch money laundering investigation
3China criticizes new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals
4NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant for development of an advanced pilot production line for electrolysers
5China criticises new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group