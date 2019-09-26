New OnePlus 7T Phone Uses Elliptic Labs AI Virtual Sensor

Virtual Sensors Deliver Better Performance than In-Display Infrared Sensors at a Lower Cost

Elliptic Labs’ INNER BEAUTY® AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is powering the much-anticipated flagship OnePlus 7T smartphone, which is being rolled out today. Elliptic Labs, the world leader in virtual sensor platforms, had previously announced their contract win but is only now making details available.

OnePlus, a leading Asian smartphone manufacturer that serves 34 countries and regions worldwide, chose the INNER BEAUTY platform as part of its commitment to advancing the capabilities of its flagship phones. INNER BEAUTY replaces the traditional infrared hardware proximity sensor with software, improving the phone’s design possibilities and enabling a full-screen display.

"INNER BEAUTY delivers better performance than in-display infrared sensors and is lower in cost," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "In addition to being environmentally friendly with decreased power requirements, it allows OEMs to add sophisticated features such as gesture recognition with simple over-the-air updates.”

The INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor was first introduced to the world in 2016 and immediately revolutionized smartphone design by deprecating the need for thick bezels and making possible full-screen designs using its software-only proximity solution.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a pioneer in AI virtual sensors for the smartphone, IoT, and automotive industries, transforming products using machine learning and/or sensor fusion to combine ultrasound with data from existing device sensors to produce smarter, greener, safer and more intuitive devices. This allows Elliptic Labs to eliminate the need for infrared, radar and time of flight hardware sensors, saving OEMs components costs and freeing up design space. The AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ provides precise presence sensing and enables touch-free gesture controls such as scroll, approach and double-tap — software which is now deployed in over 30 million devices. Elliptic Labs is a privately held company headquartered in Norway with offices in the United States, Korea, Japan and China. For more information visit us at: www.ellipticlabs.com.

