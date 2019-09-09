Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Online Start-Up Offers Easy and Affordable Press Release Writing Services - INeedAPressRelease.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

MIAMI , Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An experienced team of public relations professionals has launched a new website offering convenient and cost-effective press release writing services called Ineedapressrelease.com. The easy-to-use portal provides basic through advanced options without expensive retainers or long-term contracts.

“Our concept is ideal for busy executives and individuals who don’t have access to communications consultants,” said John D’Angelo, co-founder of INeedAPressRelease.com. “Our customers want the ability to pick and choose quality services, no matter where they are. When they come to us, they will have access to PR pros who are well versed in strategic planning, social media content, and crisis communications.”

While visiting ineedapressrelease.com, customers can choose either the basic, advanced, or gold level packages or request a customized package. The company will connect them with a PR professional who will shape the news angle, collect the necessary information, and write the first draft, usually within 24 to 36 hours. Additional services include distributing the press release to media within the customer's local market or placing it on a national newswire. All customer engagements are confidential and private.

“We are big on customer service,” explained D’Angelo. “Public relations is built on strengthening and managing relationships. We are not a static company and will evolve according to the needs of our customers. We constantly review the feedback to see how we can improve and streamline our services.”

About INeedAPressRelease.com

INeedAPressRelease.com is powered by a network of public relations professionals who have extensive experience in providing strategic communications to a wide variety of sectors including, but limited to, public and private companies, real estate, construction, legal, health care, financial services, technology, publishing, higher education, sports, entertainment, retail, travel, tourism, lodging, restaurants, transportation, and government. 

For more information, please visit us at http://www.ineedapressrelease.com.

For More Information Contact:
Charles Jones
305-987-7418
Charles.Jones@ineedapressrelease.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:34pShell Says It Loses 10,000 Barrels of Oil Per Day to Crude Theft in Nigeria
DJ
01:33pSUPPORTING THE FRONTLINE : JSI to Develop a Behavioral Health Center of Excellence for HRSA-funded Health Organizations
GL
01:32pPIAGGIO GROUP : Alessandra Simonotto new CFO
PU
01:32pXILAM ANIMATION : Appoints Manya Zhou as Head of Business Development for China
PU
01:32pUSING NEW OPPORTUNITIES RESPONSIBLY : Daimler AG adopts principles for dealing with artificial intelligence
PU
01:32pPalisade Adds Financial Planning
PR
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:28pAir France-KLM knocked by Aigle Azur rescue bid
RE
01:26pTRANSITION METALS : IIROC Trading Halt - XTM
AQ
01:25pCotton Creek Capital Grows Investment Team
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO LTD : Air France-KLM knocked by Aigle Azur rescue bid
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Unending Oil Theft

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group