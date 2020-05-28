Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Online Tool Launches to Shine Spotlight on Worker Safety During COVID-19 Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 02:17pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BlueGreen Alliance, a national partnership of labor unions and environmental organizations, today released a new online resource to help American workers understand their rights, give access to critical safety information, and anonymously report unsafe working conditions. 

SafeJobChecklist.org includes six questions to help determine whether the “guidance” being issued by the federal government is achieving its goals without adequate oversight from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).  

“OSHA is not doing its job to create enforceable rules that make sure employers are doing their part to keep workers safe on the job, so we’re taking action to get workers the information they need. This is an easy-to-use tool that informs workers about the steps their employer should take to keep them safe on the job during COVID-19 and gives them the opportunity to anonymously report their conditions,” said BlueGreen Alliance Executive Director Jason Walsh. “This is an important resource for anyone on the job or that is heading back to work as states reopen.” 

Americans are being forced to work without adequate personal protective equipment amid this deadly pandemic, some even without the ability to take the simplest of measures to wash their hands or maintain social distancing while on the job. The daily death toll among workers risking their lives speaks for itself. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of emergency responders struggling to protect us, meatpacking, healthcare, and utility workers, and workers manufacturing, warehousing, and delivering the many essential goods and services we all rely on. 

The new website’s focus on anonymity will help safeguard the identity of workers who are blowing the whistle on a lack of adequate protections on their job. It does not require workers to identify themselves to view or use the checklist. 

“Workers have been targeted for speaking out for more safety protections on the job and we are making sure they can raise their voice without fear of retaliation,” said Walsh. “It is our hope that champions for the American worker in Congress can use this valuable information to make OSHA do its job.”

-30-

 

Eric Steen
BlueGreen Alliance
612-466-4488
erics@bluegreenalliance.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:34pFOX : increases investment in gambling group Flutter via share placement
RE
02:34pHEALTHEQUITY : New, Online Tool Helps Furloughed and Laid-Off Americans Understand their Health Insurance Options
AQ
02:32pRENAULT : poised to announce 15,000 layoffs worldwide - union
RE
02:31pPartner Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Clinical Trial to Evaluate Leukine® in Respiratory Illness in Patients with COVID-19 at Singapore General Hospital
PR
02:31pGlobal Packaged Coconut Water Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Awareness about Health Benefits Of Coconut Water to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:27pGENMAB : Darzalex Meets Main Endpoint in Light-Chain Amyloidosis Study
DJ
02:24pFreddie Mac Announces LIBOR Transition Website
GL
02:23pTrump's order taking aim at Twitter is 'bluster' - legal experts
RE
02:23pORFORD MINING : Identifies Exploration Targets on its Newly Obtained McClure East Gold Property
AQ
02:21pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Completion of sale of interest in PT Bank Permata Tbk
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND
3VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
5MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Coffee rush for JDE Peet's as fast-tracks $2.9 billion ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group