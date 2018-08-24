New Orleans Latin Americans to Benefit from $6K Grant

Representatives from Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
(FHLB Dallas) joined Puentes New Orleans yesterday to award $6,000 in
Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to the nonprofit, dedicated to
helping Latinos in New Orleans overcome the obstacles that often keep
them from purchasing homes.
The grant funds will help Puentes New Orleans in its effort to support
its two-year college prep and career planning program designed to
increase economic mobility for youth. The grant will support Puentes’
two-year college prep and career planning program designed to promote
economic mobility for underserved immigrant youth. This program enrolls
more than 80 immigrant youth at three area high schools.
“Without the PGP, our youth would have fewer resources and opportunities
at such a crucial stage in their personal development and education,”
said Salvador Longoria, executive director of Puentes. “This support
goes a long way in helping us build a better and brighter future for
them.”
FHLB Dallas’ PGP awards provide 3:1 matches of member contributions to
provide grants up to $12,000 that help promote and strengthen
relationships between community-based organizations and FHLB Dallas
members. The PGP also complements the development activities fostered by
FHLB Dallas’ Affordable Housing and Community Investment programs.
“Home Bank has found great value in utilizing the PGP over the years,”
said Brandon Kelly, vice president and CRA officer at Home Bank.
“Positively impacting the community through programs such as the PGP is
vital to the bank’s mission.”
In 2018, FHLB Dallas has awarded $300,000 in Partnership Grant Program
(PGP) funds through 31 member institutions to assist 32 community-based
organizations. Combined with the $114,010 contributed by FHLB Dallas
members, a total of $414,010 has been awarded to the organizations.
FHLB Dallas Vice President and Affordable Housing Program Manager Bruce
Hatton said the Partnership Grant Program is beneficial for all parties
involved.
“FHLB Dallas’ 3:1 match highlights the partnership aspect of the
program, making it uniquely beneficial on different levels,” said Mr.
Hatton. “Home Bank has the opportunity to strengthen its ties with the
community and the community benefits from the partnership and funds.”
To learn more about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.
About Home Bank
With 39 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home
Bank is committed to serving the needs of its communities. Personal
banking has always been Home Bank’s trademark, and that tradition
continues as the company grows, invests and serves its clients and
community. For more information about Home Bank, visit home24bank.com.
About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the
FHLBank system created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total
assets of $75.9 billion as of June 30, 2018, is a member-owned
cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing
competitively priced advances and other credit products to approximately
825 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana,
Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. Visit fhlb.com
for more information.
