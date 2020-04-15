New Package Recycling Program Reveals What's on Deck in Sustainability

SEATTLE, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- That insulated package that keeps your products cool just became more "chill" thanks to a recycling partnership between PAC Worldwide and Trex® Company.

PAC has rolled out the packaging industry's first fully approved, 100% recyclable thermal bubble liner with its CoolPAC® brand of products. And when they're ready for disposal, Trex will convert the metallized bubble material into environmentally-friendly outdoor decking and railing through its NextTrex® recycling program.

CoolPAC packaging eligible for recycling includes box liners, mailers, roll stock, and pallet covers. The metallized bubble material protects packaged products such as meals, pharmaceuticals, flowers, cosmetics and chocolates from harmful temperature swings.

The PAC Worldwide and Trex agreement expands the nationwide NexTrex retail recycling program, which reclaims and repurposes more than 400 million pounds of polyethylene plastic film each year. More than 32,000 store locations across the country participate, including major national grocery chains as well as regional and specialty retailers.

"When our engineering team came up with a recyclable metal solution for cold chain, we immediately started thinking about how to bring it to market and educate the consumer," said Jenifer Nelson, PAC Associate Director of Cold Chain Products. "The NexTrex program is an ideal vehicle because of its scale."

Trex makes it easy for companies to get involved with the NexTrex program, offering everything from competitive compensation for recycled plastic film to trailers for storage and shipment.

More information about the program can be obtained by visiting Trex.com/Recycling.

About PAC Worldwid e

Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in the development and manufacturing of customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately-owned company employs more than 1,200 team members through operations in the U.S., Mexico and Malaysia.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world's largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), "like" Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand's YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

