New Packsize On-demand Custom Box Production Takes Stage at PACK EXPO, Booth E-8705

Packsize
today announced the new M1™ On Demand Packaging® system, a
robust and responsive box-making machine and technology solution
designed for speed, flexibility, and reliability. Built upon the
Packsize Global Modular Architecture platform and utilizing PackNet®
production and optimization software, the M1™ system delivers advanced
On Demand Packaging® functionality for packaging environments
requiring high variability in box types and sizes.
Packsize M1 System for high performance custom box-making (Photo: Business Wire)
Businesses involved with the shipment of goods where box types and sizes
frequently change can now improve the capabilities of their packaging
environments. The design of the M1™ draws upon years of Packsize
industry experience to maximize the production of right-sized, custom
corrugated boxes.
This next-generation machine and technology solution features the latest
On Demand Packaging® advancements, including the following
key capabilities.
-
A multi-bay z-Fold® infeed system increases productivity
and maximizes material use, enabling the concurrent use of four to
eight corrugated bales across a two-track system;
-
A first-of-its-kind functionality from Packsize makes it possible to
print high-resolution barcodes, logos and other company data on the
box during production;
-
A patented multi-axis tooling configuration utilizes both cutting and
creasing capabilities and reduces back feeding to ensure faster box
production cycle times;
-
Packsize’s Global Modular Architecture platform enables Industry 4.0
capabilities, providing a new standard for system durability and
machine reliability;
-
PackNet® software gives packaging operators the ability to
prioritize box production, create workflows, manage multiple machines,
integrate with existing ERP and WMS systems, and produce advanced
on-demand analytics via a newly improved user interface.
The modular design of the M1™ meets global trends for smart
manufacturing to provide exceptional reliability, performance, and
efficiency for all types of manufacturing businesses, while ensuring
production uptime, low energy consumption, and efficient material use.
About Packsize®
Packsize
is a multinational technology company with headquarters in Salt Lake
City, Utah. Packsize develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and
sells On Demand Packaging® software, systems, and solutions.
Packsize makes it possible to make a right-sized box for every product,
on demand, and is leading On Demand Packaging® into the
fourth industrial revolution. Learn why leading brands embrace Smart
Packaging for a Healthy Planet® at www.packsize.com,
© 2018 Packsize. All rights reserved. Packsize, the Packsize logo, On
Demand Packaging, M1, and Smart Packaging for a Healthy Planet are
registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Packsize LLC.
