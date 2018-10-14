New Packsize On-demand Custom Box Production Takes Stage at PACK EXPO, Booth E-8705

The M1™ On Demand Packaging® system requires less labor, achieves high corrugated box variability and throughput, and delivers a Global Modular Architecture design to assure a quick and efficient packaging process.

Packsize today announced the new M1™ On Demand Packaging® system, a robust and responsive box-making machine and technology solution designed for speed, flexibility, and reliability. Built upon the Packsize Global Modular Architecture platform and utilizing PackNet® production and optimization software, the M1™ system delivers advanced On Demand Packaging® functionality for packaging environments requiring high variability in box types and sizes.

Packsize M1 System for high performance custom box-making (Photo: Business Wire)

Businesses involved with the shipment of goods where box types and sizes frequently change can now improve the capabilities of their packaging environments. The design of the M1™ draws upon years of Packsize industry experience to maximize the production of right-sized, custom corrugated boxes.

This next-generation machine and technology solution features the latest On Demand Packaging® advancements, including the following key capabilities.

A multi-bay z-Fold ® infeed system increases productivity and maximizes material use, enabling the concurrent use of four to eight corrugated bales across a two-track system;

A first-of-its-kind functionality from Packsize makes it possible to print high-resolution barcodes, logos and other company data on the box during production;

A patented multi-axis tooling configuration utilizes both cutting and creasing capabilities and reduces back feeding to ensure faster box production cycle times;

Packsize’s Global Modular Architecture platform enables Industry 4.0 capabilities, providing a new standard for system durability and machine reliability;

PackNet® software gives packaging operators the ability to prioritize box production, create workflows, manage multiple machines, integrate with existing ERP and WMS systems, and produce advanced on-demand analytics via a newly improved user interface.

The modular design of the M1™ meets global trends for smart manufacturing to provide exceptional reliability, performance, and efficiency for all types of manufacturing businesses, while ensuring production uptime, low energy consumption, and efficient material use. For more information, contact info@packsize.com.

About Packsize®

Packsize is a multinational technology company with headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. Packsize develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells On Demand Packaging® software, systems, and solutions. Packsize makes it possible to make a right-sized box for every product, on demand, and is leading On Demand Packaging® into the fourth industrial revolution. Learn why leading brands embrace Smart Packaging for a Healthy Planet® at www.packsize.com, or call 801-944-4814, and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2018 Packsize. All rights reserved. Packsize, the Packsize logo, On Demand Packaging, M1, and Smart Packaging for a Healthy Planet are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Packsize LLC.

