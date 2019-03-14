New Paper in Science Reports Discovery of Ultrapotent Chemogenetic Approach that Forms Scientific Foundation for Redpin Therapeutics' Technology

Redpin Therapeutics, Inc., a gene therapy company leveraging its
proprietary chemogenetics platform to advance targeted cell therapies
that address currently intractable diseases of the nervous system, today
announced the publication of a new paper in the journal Science
describing the company’s foundational science. The paper, appearing online
today, documents the discovery and development of an ion channel-based
platform that enables targeted cell activation or inhibition controlled
by low doses of the anti-smoking drug varenicline (CHANTIX®).
Chemogenetics is a ground-breaking approach to selectively control cell
function by installing a genetically engineered receptor that renders
any targeted cell population sensitive to modulation by an agonist
designed to target that receptor. Scott Sternson, Ph.D., Group Leader at
the Janelia Research Campus of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute
(HHMI), led the study. Redpin Therapeutics has a worldwide exclusive
license from HHMI for therapeutic use of this technology. Dr. Sternson
is a scientific co-founder of Redpin.
The researchers developed a novel method for engineering ligand-gated
ion channel receptors to have ultrapotent sensitivity to U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA)-approved agonists. These chemogenetic
receptors enable the selective control of cells in vivo, which
Redpin is developing for potential clinical therapies.
“The breakthrough discoveries unearthed by Scott and his colleagues have
paved the way for Redpin to lead the clinical application of
chemogenetics, which up until this point has not been possible,” said
Elma Hawkins, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., President and CEO of Redpin and a
co-founder of the company. “We are advancing a pipeline of
first-in-class gene therapies for critical unmet needs of patients with
neurological and psychiatric disorders. The opportunity to help
countless patients who currently do not have an approved treatment, do
not respond to existing treatments, or experience difficult-to-manage
side effects from untargeted, systemic drugs is significant.”
Current approved and investigational treatments for neurological and
psychiatric diseases typically involve the use of systemic drugs to
address diseases caused by local neuron dysfunction. Traditional
systemic therapeutics for targeted dysfunctions have limited response
rates due to adverse off-target side effects. Chemogenetics represents a
radical new paradigm for targeted cell therapy, integrating the
principles of synthetic biology, gene therapy, and traditional
pharmacotherapy.
In chemogenetics, a genetically engineered receptor is targeted to be
expressed only in disease-causing neurons via gene therapy. The receptor
only modulates cell activity when an orally delivered small molecule
drug (agonist) is administered. Depending on the type of chemogenetic
receptor, the same agonist can either activate or inhibit neuronal
cellular activity and, thus, address the neuronal dysfunction.
Chemogenetics has been widely adopted in animal research to explore the
relationship between neuronal activity and behavior. As a clinical
approach, it could be an important new therapeutic modality, promoting
activity only in the cells to which the engineered receptors have been
targeted, with the potential to enhance potency, while minimizing
off-target side effects.
About the Science Paper Findings
The Science paper describes the development and use of a
chemogenetic platform that greatly advances the potency, selectivity,
and durability of approaches for targeted modulation of cell function.
Pharmacologically Selective Actuator Modules (PSAMs) are a modular
chemogenetic platform based on modified ion channel ligand-binding
domains (LBDs), which are engineered to selectively interact with
brain-penetrant agonists, such as the FDA-approved anti-smoking drug
varenicline. PSAMs can be combined with various ion pore domains (IPDs)
from different ion channels to produce chimeric ligand-gated ion
channels (LGICs) with common pharmacology but distinct functional
properties.
The authors combined structure-guided ion channel engineering with
synthetic chemistry and testing by in vivo imaging,
electrophysiology, and behavioral perturbations to develop a
chemogenetic system of engineered chimeric ion channels that could be
suitable for both research and clinical applications. They noted that
varenicline is a particularly attractive molecule for chemogenetic
applications in the central nervous system because it is well tolerated
by patients at low doses, has excellent brain penetrance, and has
long-lived pharmacology in humans.
The researchers created chimeric LGICs with extremely high sensitivity
to varenicline. Two different ion channels were reported for activation
or inhibition of neurons. As noted by the authors, the low
concentrations of varenicline required for chemogenetic modulation are
multiples less than the estimated range of steady-state brain levels of
varenicline used therapeutically in humans. This suggests the
possibility that varenicline can be used for chemogenetic applications
at lower doses than those used for anti-nicotine therapy. In addition,
the researchers also synthesized a number of novel subnanomolar potency
and brain-penetrant analogues of varenicline that were also effective in
modulating neuronal activity in rodents.
About Redpin Therapeutics
Based in New York City, Redpin Therapeutics is a privately held,
preclinical stage gene therapy company developing a proprietary
chemogenetics platform for targeted cell therapies to address currently
intractable diseases of the central nervous system. Redpin’s co-founders
include Jeffrey Friedman, M.D., Ph.D. (Rockefeller University/Howard
Hughes Medical Institute); Scott Sternson, Ph.D. (Howard Hughes Medical
Institute, Janelia Research Campus); Michael Kaplitt, M.D., Ph.D. (Weill
Cornell Medicine); Sarah Stanley, MBBCh, Ph.D. (Icahn School of Medicine
at Mount Sinai); Jonathan Dordick, Ph.D. (Rensselaer Polytechnic
Institute); and Elma Hawkins, Ph.D., M.B.A., who also serves as
President and Chief Executive Officer of Redpin. Learn more at www.redpinrx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005753/en/