Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Partner and Chief Commercial Officer Named at Caliche

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 10:20am EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliche Development Partners, a Houston-based company focused on the development, construction, and operation of subsurface hydrocarbon storage assets and related pipelines in North America, recently named industry veteran Ronald Baker partner and chief commercial officer.  The creation of this position reflects Caliche's broader effort to expand its Coastal Caverns facility in Beaumont, TX from the operating ethylene storage business into NGL storage using the two wells under construction.  In his new role, Ron will draw on 35 years of experience in oil and gas specializing in the midstream sector, including two decades with Koch Industries.  He will be based in Houston and report directly to Dave Marchese, Caliche's chief executive officer, alongside sponsor Energy Spectrum Capital.

Ronald Baker, partner and chief commercial officer, Caliche Development Partners (Image courtesy of UserOfReality Photography)

Ron advanced to vice president during his tenure with Koch, where he led the development of a successful trading business, first in North America and eventually, around the globe.  Prior to that, Ron held several leadership positions in marketing and business development at Sun E&P, Warren Petroleum and NGC/Dynergy.

"Ron's experience and attitude have already positively impacted Caliche and our relationship with customers," said Marchese.  "The team has done an excellent job entering the ethylene market, and welcomes Ron's focus on capital-efficient, customer-centric asset development as we enter the next phase of our growth.  Ron brings an incomparable understanding of the NGL and olefins value chain that will be crucial to our combined commercial success with our customers."

Caliche's ethylene storage went into service in December 2018; two other NGL caverns have been drilled and are being created so they too can be placed in service, in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.  When fully developed, Coastal Caverns will provide producers and end users up to 32 MMbbl of purpose-built, salt cavern storage facilities.

About Caliche Development Partners, LLC
Caliche Development Partners, LLC is a Houston, Texas-based company focused on the acquisition, development, construction, ownership, and operation of subsurface hydrocarbon storage assets and related pipelines in North America, with a primary focus on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The company has partnered with North America's oldest dedicated midstream private equity investor, Energy Spectrum Capital, who also brings substantial midstream experience to the Caliche board. Together, the team offers a mixture of deep industry knowledge, positioning the partnership for successful development and ownership. More information about Caliche Development Partners, LLC and Caliche Coastal can be found at http://www.calichestorage.com/caliche-coastal.html. More information about Energy Spectrum Capital can be found at https://www.energyspectrum.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-partner-and-chief-commercial-officer-named-at-caliche-300899448.html

SOURCE Caliche Development Partners, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:51aBMG RESOURCES : Oversubscription for Offer of New Options
PU
10:51aHISENSE HOME APPLIANCES : ▪ announcement - delay in despat...
PU
10:51aBMG RESOURCES : Issue of Equity Securities Approved by Shareholders at General Meeting
PU
10:51aSKY : Kompany ‘lunge' tops list of moments fans would most like to review with VAR
PU
10:51aBRF S A : 2Q19 Results Presentation
PU
10:51aBRF S A : Management Report - 2Q19
PU
10:51aInside General Mills' Plan to Make Lucky Charms Seem Hip -- Journal Report
DJ
10:50aGwinnett Clinic Expands Access to Primary Care and Cardiology
BU
10:50aSINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Change in the Supervisory Board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
EQ
10:50aUNITED BANKSHARES IN : WV MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group