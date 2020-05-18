Log in
New Philadelphia Pedestrian Fatality Study Highlights Accident Statistics and Community Response

05/18/2020 | 07:05am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., May 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Pearce Law Firm, Personal Injury and Accident Lawyers P.C. has a new pedestrian fatality study which highlights accident statistics and community response. Accidents involving pedestrians resulting in serious injuries or fatalities are on the rise in Philadelphia.

Survey: Problems for Philadelphia Pedestrians

In response to this disturbing trend, The Pearce Law Firm, Personal Injury and Accident Lawyers P.C. commissioned a safety study using public data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and surveyed input from the Philadelphia community.

In response to this disturbing trend, The Pearce Law Firm, Personal Injury and Accident Lawyers P.C. commissioned a safety study using public data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and surveyed input from the Philadelphia community.

According to local pedestrians, construction areas and blocked sidewalks are the biggest problem facing Philadelphia.

The pedestrian safety study aggregates and reports on several data sets including:

* Philadelphia Roads with Most Fatal Pedestrian Accidents
* Philadelphia Pedestrian Fatalities and Serious Injuries by Year
* Survey of Community Threat Perception

In addition to the data compilation, charts and analysis, the study provides an overview of the current laws governing the blocking of sidewalks and Mayor Kenney's initiatives to improve pedestrian safety.

The complete study details and poll results are available at: https://thepearcelawfirm.com/making-philadelphias-pedestrians-safer/

The Pearce Law Firm, Personal Injury and Accident Lawyers P.C. is a comprehensive car accident and personal injury law firm headquartered in Philadelphia.

News Source: The Pearce Law Firm

Related link: https://thepearcelawfirm.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/new-philadelphia-pedestrian-fatality-study-highlights-accident-statistics-and-community-response/
