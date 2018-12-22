New Phones, Old Problems- Smartphones Continue to Be Prone to Mishaps Such as Screen Damage, According to Safeware

Dublin, Ohio, Dec. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holiday season in full swing, many people have already finished purchasing gifts and are anxiously awaiting to see what they received in return from loved ones and friends. With this year’s release of the brand-new Samsung Galaxy and iPhone models, many people are eager to get their hands on a new phone. Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, decided to investigate one of the most common and persistent perils smartphone owners face- screen damage.

While smartphones’ technology continues to rapidly advance, their sturdiness is still developing. Phone designs are challenged because they must balance functionality, aesthetics, and durability. This battle of form and function can cause phone screens to become easily damaged. According to Safeware’s historic claims data, repairs to a smartphone’s touchscreen can cost as much as 55% of the device’s retail value to replace.

A Safeware customer in Idaho was walking to class one October morning. As he went to get his iPhone from his pocket to answer a call, it slipped out and the screen cracked on the pavement. If he did not have a protection plan for his iPhone, this customer would have had to pay almost $400 out-of-pocket to fix his phone’s screen.

This customer is not the only person who has had bad luck with their smartphone’s screen. In fact, Safeware data shows that screen issues and damages make up a majority of reported smartphone claims. This misfortunate can also repeat itself- almost 13% of people who damage their screen once will damage it again over the course of owning their device.

“We often forget just how much we rely upon our phones throughout the day. From reading the news to replying to emails to scheduling work meetings, these devices are integral to everyday life,” says Safeware’s Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. “Due to the necessity of smartphones, Safeware is proud to provide comprehensive protection programs to make sure these valuable devices remain up and running.”

Smartphones can prove to be delicate and prone to accidents. This damage can be costly and prevent users from having access to these important devices. Fortunately for consumers, Safeware has created protection plans with the needs of smartphones in mind to ensure that consumers can own the latest and greatest smartphone with confidence.

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware’s innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

