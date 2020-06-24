New Placer Dome Gold : Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia - June 12, 2020: New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: NGLD, FSE: BM5) announces the granting of incentive stock options ('Options') to certain of its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate 4,500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.40 per common share for a period of five (5) years. 150,000 of the Options were granted to Relations Publiques Paradox Inc. which vest in stages over a period of 12 months in equal portions every three months starting on the date of grant. The remaining Options vest on the date of grant and all Options are subject to the Company's stock option plan.

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing gold projects in Nevada. New Placer Dome's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture), hosts Carlin-style gold mineralization, previous run of mine heap leach production, and NI 43-101 indicated resources containing 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes) and inferred resources containing 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes)[1]. The Bolo Project, located 90 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada, is another core asset, similarly hosting Carlin-style gold mineralization. New Placer Dome also holds an option to acquire 100% of the Troy Canyon Project, located 120 km south of Ely, Nevada. New Placer Dome is run by a strong management and technical team consisting of capital market and mining professionals with the goal of maximizing value for shareholders through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Kinsley Mountain and Bolo Gold Projects has been reviewed and approved by Kristoper J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a Director of New Placer Dome Corp., and a 'Qualified Person' as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosurefor Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

/s/ 'Max Sali'

Max Sali, Chief Executive Officer

Max Sali, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: (604) 620-8406

Email: info@newplacerdome.com

Karl Mansour, Paradox IR

Tel: (514) 341-0408

Email: karlmansour@paradox-pr.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains 'forward‐looking information or statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold and other metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, adverse weather conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

[1] Technical Report and updated estimate of mineral resources on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., effective January 15, 2020 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., CPG, Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo. and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).