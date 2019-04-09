New Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Coming to Cancun

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful opening of Planet Hollywood Costa Rica in late 2018, the highly-anticipated Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will be rolling out the red carpet in late 2019 on the vibrant beaches of Mexico’s Costa Mujeres. Located just north of Cancun’s Hotel Zone, Planet Hollywood Cancun brings a Vacation Like a Star™ experience to travelers of all ages looking to rewrite the script on all inclusive vacations. ​



Planet Hollywood Cancun brings curated entertainment experiences with refreshing pools, luxurious rooms, nine bars, four swimming pools, a lazy river, trampoline park, kids/teens club, and a mini golf course.





Guests can get close to authentic Hollywood Memorabilia in a beachfront setting and dine at any of 16 world-class restaurants including Guy Fieri’s Burger Joint. With no detail overlooked, Planet Hollywood Cancun brings curated entertainment experiences with refreshing pools, luxurious rooms, nine bars, four swimming pools, a lazy river, trampoline park, kids/teens club, and a mini-golf course, making it the ideal destination for work, family, romance and play.

Planet Hollywood Cancun’s professionally designed wellness program, PHIT , brings active vacationers the top-trending fitness regimes straight from Hollywood. Wellness enthusiasts can refuel at the Fix Juice Bar with refreshments such as freshly-prepared Watermelon Cucumber Juice on the menu. The Planet Hollywood wellness story continues at the PH Spa & Beauty Bar , featuring celebrity favorite and award-winning Eminence Organics Skin Care products.

Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts is now offering an introductory 50% off web-exclusive offer, making it even easier to Vacation Like A Star™.

Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts offer a luxurious vacation setting where guests can get close to authentic Hollywood memorabilia, enjoy entertainment-themed facilities and Vacation Like A Star™. For those looking for the full A-list treatment, the Star Class™ upgrade gets you your own Personal Agent to maximize your experience, including access to the exclusive Green Room and Beach Club, a rider to customize your in-room mini bar, and more. Designed for those who want to be dazzled by the marvels of technology, Planet Hollywood Resorts are a step ahead, delivering guests superior luxury and innovation with the convenient Plugged In™ program, enabling a keyless and cashless environment for guests, unlimited WIFI, free calling to North America and most of Europe, and a PHTV channel to stay informed.

