New Podcast Series "Principled" Focuses on Ethics in Business

04/17/2019 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principled, a new podcast series that explores workplace ethics and compliance (E&C) topics and features discussions with top business ethics leaders, has launched. The series, produced and hosted by LRN Corporation in conjunction with its 25th anniversary, aims to advance the ethics-in-business dialogue and help elevate the ethics and compliance function. Podcast guests come from diverse organizations such as AARP, Duke Energy, Michelin, Micron, The World Bank and more.

At a time of intensifying focus and scrutiny on business and individual conduct – where 'do it right' corporate cultures are an urgent imperative and command unprecedented resources from management and boards, Principled brings to life transformative journeys of leaders who have employed different strategies and approaches to help their companies navigate complex legal and regulatory environments, as well as foster ethical, responsible and inclusive cultures. The launch of the podcast is in concert with LRN’s 25th anniversary.

“We have worked to create a medium that highlights the collective wisdom on ethics, business and compliance. We hope that the series will influence the course of the ethics and compliance discipline and illuminate its importance on sustainable business performance,” says Dov Seidman, founder, chairman and CEO of LRN, an ethics and compliance education and technology company.

The first Principled podcast, “Bringing Organizational Values to Life,” features a discussion with Bertrand Andre Rossert, vice president and chief ethics officer at The World Bank. He discusses with LRN’s Susan Divers how a global organization leverages its cultural diversity as a resource and where The World Bank’s E&C program is heading in the next five years.

The second podcast, “The Importance of Transparency,” hosted by LRN’s Ben DiPietro, features Ellen Hunt, senior vice president and head of audit, ethics and compliance at AARP. Their dialogue examines shortcomings in the ethics profession, how risks are converging and how the ethics and compliance function may evolve over the next 25 years.

New episodes of Principled will be released regularly. Future guests include Samantha Kelen, lead ethics director at Duke Energy and Jo Anne Hennigan, ethics director at Michelin.

To listen and subscribe to Principled, please visit our website. Principled is also available on iTunes, Google Play, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn and Podyssey.

About LRN

LRN’s mission is to inspire principled performance. Since 1994, LRN has helped over 25 million people at more than 700 companies worldwide simultaneously navigate complex legal and regulatory environments and make ethical decisions, and has also helped hundreds of companies foster ethical, responsible, and inclusive cultures. LRN’s combination of practical tools, education, and strategic advice helps companies translate their values into concrete corporate practices and leadership behaviors that create sustainable competitive advantage. In partnership with LRN, companies need not choose between living principles and maximizing profits, or between enhancing reputation and growing revenue: all are a product of principled performance. As a global company, LRN works with organizations in more than 100 countries.

For additional information on LRN, visit www.LRN.com

For more insights from LRN on ethics, compliance, corporate culture and reputation, subscribe to our newsletter, The E&C Pulse.

Contact:
Michael-Jon Romano
Sommerfield Communications
(212) 255-8386
Michael-Jon@Sommerfield.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
