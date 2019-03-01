New Poll Shows Strong Opposition to Prescription Requirement for Certain OTC Medicines

DETROIT, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America – Michigan Chapter (AAFA Michigan), and the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) today released new polling data showing Michiganders' rejection of any state public policy that would require obtaining a doctor's prescription to purchase current over-the-counter (OTC) cold and allergy medicines containing pseudoephedrine (PSE).

The researchers found that:

A strong majority of registered Michigan voters (59%) oppose requiring a prescription for OTC cold and allergy medicines containing PSE, including majorities of Democrats (55%), Republicans (60%) and Independents (69%).

Over two-thirds of respondents (69%) believe a prescription requirement would negatively impact themselves or their families, including 42% who would find such a law very inconvenient.

Seven-out-of-ten Michiganders supported the current National Precursor Log Exchange (NPLEx) system, an existing tool for tracking and blocking the illegal sale of PSE medicines that might be diverted from their intended use.

"For decades, cold and allergy sufferers have been able to treat their symptoms with over-the-counter medications. This poll further illustrates the hassle and inconvenience that would be forced upon law-abiding individuals simply looking to buy products like Claritin-D or Zyrtec-D to care for congestion related to allergies or a common cold. People would be forced to miss work to see their doctor and families would be burdened with higher costs through insurance co-pays for doctor and pharmacies," said Kathleen Slonager, RN, executive director of AAFA Michigan. "We greatly support efforts that effectively prevent criminal meth production in Michigan, however PSE prescription proposals miss the mark and simply do more harm than good."

Carlos Gutiérrez, vice president for state and local government affairs at CHPA, said, "Many state legislatures across the country have found an appropriate balance, in recent years, in curbing the diversion of PSE-containing medicines while avoiding imposing unnecessary burdens on honest consumers. Voters across Michigan have made clear that they oppose a prescription requirement for these medicines, while they support successful, commonsense initiatives like the National Precursor Log Exchange (NPLEx), which prevents the illegal sale of PSE."

Gutiérrez added, "It is important for lawmakers to understand the difference between local meth use and local meth production. As the Office of National Drug Control Policy stated in their 2019 National Drug Control Strategy, 'most of the methamphetamine available in the United States is manufactured in Mexico.' The report also says that domestic meth production is at its lowest level in 15 years."

The poll was conducted by ALG Research from February 4-7, 2019 and included 500 registered voters living in Michigan. The poll included an even mix of landline and cellphone interviews and has a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percent.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America – Michigan Chapter is the state's only asthma and allergy nonprofit dedicated to providing education, training and advocacy for all those affected by these diseases. aafamich.org

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) is the 138-year-old national trade association representing the leading manufacturers and marketers of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and dietary supplements. Every dollar spent by consumers on OTC medicines saves the U.S. healthcare system $6-$7, contributing a total of $102 billion in savings each year. CHPA is committed to empowering self-care by preserving and expanding choice and availability of consumer healthcare products. chpa.org

