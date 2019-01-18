New Port Houston Commission Chairman Appointed

Houston businessman Ric Campo was appointed Chairman of the Port
Commission of the Port of Houston Authority Thursday by the City of
Houston and Harris County Commissioners Court.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005855/en/
Appointment of Ric Campo as Chairman of the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority (Photo: Business Wire)
Campo, Chairman and CEO of Camden Property Trust, said he was honored
and humbled to be appointed to the position.
“The best is yet to come for our region, and our port will help drive us
into a bright future,” Campo said.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo
presided over the meeting, which was held at Port Houston’s executive
offices. By state statute, the Chairman of the Port Commission is
appointed by the governing bodies of the City of Houston and Harris
County Commissioners Court in a joint session.
Campo will replace Janiece Longoria, whose third and final term as
chairman expires Feb. 1. She provided 16 years of strong leadership on
the Port Commission. Port Commissioners serve two-year terms without pay.
About Port Houston
For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the
public wharves and terminals of the Port of Houston – the nation’s
largest port for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic
engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the nation. It
supports the creation of nearly 1.175 million jobs in Texas and 2.7
million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling almost $265
billion in Texas – 16 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product –
and more than $617 billion in economic impact across the nation. For
more information, visit the port’s website at PortHouston.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005855/en/