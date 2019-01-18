New Port Houston Commission Chairman Appointed

Houston businessman Ric Campo was appointed Chairman of the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority Thursday by the City of Houston and Harris County Commissioners Court.

Campo, Chairman and CEO of Camden Property Trust, said he was honored and humbled to be appointed to the position.

“The best is yet to come for our region, and our port will help drive us into a bright future,” Campo said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo presided over the meeting, which was held at Port Houston’s executive offices. By state statute, the Chairman of the Port Commission is appointed by the governing bodies of the City of Houston and Harris County Commissioners Court in a joint session.

Campo will replace Janiece Longoria, whose third and final term as chairman expires Feb. 1. She provided 16 years of strong leadership on the Port Commission. Port Commissioners serve two-year terms without pay.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals of the Port of Houston – the nation’s largest port for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the nation. It supports the creation of nearly 1.175 million jobs in Texas and 2.7 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling almost $265 billion in Texas – 16 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product – and more than $617 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit the port’s website at PortHouston.com.

