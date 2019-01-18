Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Port Houston Commission Chairman Appointed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 12:30am EST

Houston businessman Ric Campo was appointed Chairman of the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority Thursday by the City of Houston and Harris County Commissioners Court.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005855/en/

Appointment of Ric Campo as Chairman of the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority (Photo: ...

Appointment of Ric Campo as Chairman of the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority (Photo: Business Wire)

Campo, Chairman and CEO of Camden Property Trust, said he was honored and humbled to be appointed to the position.

“The best is yet to come for our region, and our port will help drive us into a bright future,” Campo said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo presided over the meeting, which was held at Port Houston’s executive offices. By state statute, the Chairman of the Port Commission is appointed by the governing bodies of the City of Houston and Harris County Commissioners Court in a joint session.

Campo will replace Janiece Longoria, whose third and final term as chairman expires Feb. 1. She provided 16 years of strong leadership on the Port Commission. Port Commissioners serve two-year terms without pay.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals of the Port of Houston – the nation’s largest port for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the nation. It supports the creation of nearly 1.175 million jobs in Texas and 2.7 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling almost $265 billion in Texas – 16 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product – and more than $617 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit the port’s website at PortHouston.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:09aASTRAZENECA : Linzess (linaclotide) approved in China for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation
PU
02:09aREALITY CHECK FOR EUROPE INC : investors brace for bumpy fourth quarter results season
RE
02:09aCOMCAST : NBCUniversal to launch a streaming media service
AQ
02:09aNETFLIX : increases prices across all U.S. subscription tiers
AQ
02:05aSEVERSTAL' : Severstal reports Q4 & FY2018 operational results
EQ
02:05aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : launches 4008A dialysis machine tailored to needs in emerging markets
EQ
02:05aPFIZER LIMITED : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal sign a MoU
AQ
02:04aChairman SECP holds meetings with PSX Board of Directors, management
AQ
02:04aTELENOR : Seven tech trends to shape 2019 highlighted at round-table
AQ
02:04aPFIZER : PPL signs MoU with PBM to support cancer patients
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
2NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : to acquire LinkedIn
4AUDI AG : AUDI : U.S. grand jury indicts four Audi managers in VW emissions probe
5BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Announces Exercise of USD 44 Million Option by the U.S. Government..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.