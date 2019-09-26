Log in
New Product From SugarCRM Provides Key Customer Data During Real-Time Communications

0
09/26/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Sugar Connect Integrates Critical CX Activities with Microsoft Office 365 and Google G Suite

SugarCRM Inc.®, a company that helps organizations deliver exceptional customer experiences, today announced Sugar Connect, its latest product innovation designed to improve end-user adoption of CX solutions through simplification, integration and the application of the company’s no-touch philosophy.

Sugar Connect provides sales and customer service representatives critical contextual information about customers when and where they need it most: when they’re communicating with them in real-time and from right within the tool they use most - email.

With Sugar Connect, users can access all customer account information from within Microsoft Office 365 or Google G Suite, eliminating the need to switch between apps, search for needed customer information, or copy and paste data between their office productivity apps and Sugar.

“One of the biggest reasons customer experience solutions fail is because they require so much of the end user,” said Sugar Chief Product Officer, Rich Green. “We’ve removed the tedious work and embedded CX capabilities where they can provide the most value, which is a direct result of qualitative and quantitative information we’ve received from our customers.”

Sugar Connect synchronizes data directly with Sugar Sell and Sugar Serve, incorporating email, calendar events, tasks and contacts into the unified customer view, provided by the Sugar platform. This integration solves common issues such as tab fatigue, missing records and poor follow-up, which will ultimately increase sales, productivity and win-rates and decrease the time it takes to resolve support cases.

“Our mission is to help our clients create customers for life,” added Sugar CEO Craig Charlton. “A big part of fulfilling that mission is removing barriers that impede adoption of CX solutions. By embedding CX into the most commonly used apps, Sugar Connect will do just that.”

Other features and benefits of Sugar Connect include:

  • 360-Degree Customer View: Gain complete visibility into the health of your accounts, contacts, leads, and opportunities from within your email app
  • Automated Data Entry: Archive important emails to Sugar, while automatically syncing your calendar and contacts
  • Effortless CRM: Access and update Sugar, without leaving your email app
  • Scheduling Assistant: Easily schedule meetings with your customers' without the back-and-forth

“Sugar Connect is the perfect example of No-Touch Information Management in action,” added Green. “It captures information as the user engages with customers and then enriches that data with information from third-party data services, AI-based insights, and next best action guidance, providing key insights just when they need them.”

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a customer experience leader enabling businesses to create profitable customer relationships by delivering highly relevant, personalized experiences throughout the customer journey. We empower companies to strengthen existing customer relationships, create new ones through actionable insights and intelligent automation and better understand the customer at every stage of the journey. This enables businesses to accelerate demand generation, grow revenue, deliver superior customer care and increase loyalty. Our easy-to-use, intuitive platform makes customer experience easy and accessible for everyone, allowing marketing, sales and services professionals to focus on high-impact, value-added activities that create customers for life.

Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR. More than 2 million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM.

For more information about Sugar Connect, visit the website at www.sugarcrm.com or follow @SugarCRM.

NOTE: SugarCRM and the SugarCRM logo are registered trademarks of SugarCRM Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
