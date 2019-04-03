New Product: MoIP: GW Module for CCU-430 camera control unit

MoIP: GW Module for CCU-430 camera control unit

MoIP output is available by installing the MoIP interface board to the CCU-430. Two MoIP interface

modules are available:

MoIP_GW (gateway) module (rear module)

Main 12G-SDI output

Standard [VP_OUT] module or [12G_OUT] module must be replaced to [MoIP_GW]

The existing [HD_OUT] module must be replaced by this module.

This module addresses the MoIP_GW module if no HD_VP option module is installed.