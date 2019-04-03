Log in
New Product: MoIP: GW Module for CCU-430 camera control unit

04/03/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

MoIP: GW Module for CCU-430 camera control unit

MoIP output is available by installing the MoIP interface board to the CCU-430. Two MoIP interface
modules are available:

  • MoIP_GW (gateway) module (rear module)
    Main 12G-SDI output
    Standard [VP_OUT] module or [12G_OUT] module must be replaced to [MoIP_GW]
    The existing [HD_OUT] module must be replaced by this module.
  • MoIP_FR (front) module
    This module addresses the MoIP_GW module if no HD_VP option module is installed.

Main Feature

 Supports 10 GbE / 25 GbE.
 Simultaneous output of 12G-SDI and MoIP.
 Firmware must be updated when the MoIP I/F module is installed if the CCU-430 hasbeen already delivered. Update procedure is the same as for other CCU modules.

Function

  • Encapsulate to ST-2110 IP
    Main video signal, MON video signal and HD trunk video signal received as SDI signal are converted to ST-2110 IP packet in FPGA. The following signals are encapsulated to ST-2110 IP at the same time.
  • Main video signal (4K, Down converted HD, and HD Cut Out)
  • MON video signal (1 channel) - HD-SDI.
  • HD trunk video signal (1 channel) - HD-SDI
  • De-encapsulation of ST-2110 IP packet
    RET video signal and QTV video signal are extracted from the received ST-2110 IP packet and converted to SDI. Up to 6 channels (RET x4 QTV x2) are available.
  • Timing and Synchronization based upon PTP-ST-2059 Clock Reference
    Generate synchronizing signal from ST-2059 IP packet, and output.
  • NMOS API support (available from June 2019)
    CCU-430 can connect and transmit signals to other devices which support NMOS API.

Disclaimer

Ikegami Tsushinki Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 01:11:03 UTC
