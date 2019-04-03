New Product: MoIP: GW Module for CCU-430 camera control unit

MoIP: GW Module for CCU-430 camera control unit
MoIP output is available by installing the MoIP interface board to the CCU-430. Two MoIP interface
modules are available:
-
MoIP_GW (gateway) module (rear module)
Main 12G-SDI output
Standard [VP_OUT] module or [12G_OUT] module must be replaced to [MoIP_GW]
The existing [HD_OUT] module must be replaced by this module.
-
MoIP_FR (front) module
This module addresses the MoIP_GW module if no HD_VP option module is installed.
Main Feature
Supports 10 GbE / 25 GbE.
Simultaneous output of 12G-SDI and MoIP.
Firmware must be updated when the MoIP I/F module is installed if the CCU-430 hasbeen already delivered. Update procedure is the same as for other CCU modules.
Function
-
Encapsulate to ST-2110 IP
Main video signal, MON video signal and HD trunk video signal received as SDI signal are converted to ST-2110 IP packet in FPGA. The following signals are encapsulated to ST-2110 IP at the same time.
-
Main video signal (4K, Down converted HD, and HD Cut Out)
-
MON video signal (1 channel) - HD-SDI.
-
HD trunk video signal (1 channel) - HD-SDI
-
De-encapsulation of ST-2110 IP packet
RET video signal and QTV video signal are extracted from the received ST-2110 IP packet and converted to SDI. Up to 6 channels (RET x4 QTV x2) are available.
-
Timing and Synchronization based upon PTP-ST-2059 Clock Reference
Generate synchronizing signal from ST-2059 IP packet, and output.
-
NMOS API support (available from June 2019)
CCU-430 can connect and transmit signals to other devices which support NMOS API.
