New Product Release : CONPROSYS™ IO-Link Master for Use with Multiple Global Industrial Ethernet Protocols

Contec Co., Ltd. has developed a new IO-Link master that supports use with four types of industrial Ethernet protocols-CC-Link IE Field Basic, EtherNet/IP, Modbus TCP, and PROFINET. It has started receiving orders for this new addition to its CONPROSYS™ brand of industrial IoT solutions from June 25, 2019.

This new product (CPSL-08P1EN) is equipped with eight Class A M12 connector IO-Link ports and serves as a gateway for efficiently integrating industrial Ethernet backbone networks with IEC61131-9 compliant IO-Link. It features 8 channel IO-Link ports of Class A M12 connectors, IP67 protection class dust- and drip-proof performance and can even withstand usage in environments with ambient temperatures between −20°C to +60°C. Supports use with four types of industrial Ethernet protocols-CC-Link IE Field Basic, EtherNet/IP, Modbus TCP, and PROFINET. Switching between protocols is easy using the rotary switch located on the casing.

Until now, IoT investments made to production lines in the manufacturing industry mostly included only controllers or HMIs (Human-Machine-Interfaces) designed to enhance visualization. However, by using the CONPROSYS™ IO-Link, it is now possible to view statuses and diagnostic information at the component level-such as those of sensors or actuators-from upper levels. This functionality contributes to decreased production line downtime by enabling advance detection of equipment malfunctions and predictive maintenance.

Main Features

Supports Multiple Protocols Supports use with multiple types of industrial Ethernet protocols. Switching between CC-Link IE Field Basic, EtherNet/IP, Modbus TCP, and PROFINET network protocols is easy using the rotary switch located on the casing.

Equipped with 8-channel Independent IO-Link Ports This product is equipped with 8-channel IO-Link ports (Class A) possible of independent parameter settings, with IO-Link mode and SIO mode settings possible for each channel. In addition, the No. 2 pin of the IO-Link port can be used as a digital input terminal during IO-Link communications.

Easy Setting by Web Browser All operations-from monitoring layout to associations with I/O information-can be completed just using a web browser.

Operable with ambient temperatures from −20°C to +60°C This product can be used in various environments with ambient temperatures of −20°C to +60°C.

IP67 Protection This product can be used in wet or dusty environment thanks to its IP67-class dust- and drip-proof design. (*IP67 is the performance indication when the waterproof caps specified by the Contec are set to all connectors.)

M12 Power Connector Adopted As for a power connector, M12 power connector (L-coded) is adopted. It supplies a large amount of power with its compact size. This product also has a FG terminal (functional grounding) for a power connector.

Output Terminal for Power Supply The power input in the power input terminal is branched and it will be output from the power output terminal. Since it can be used as the power for other devices, you can connect them in the daisy-chain connection.

Equipped with LED for An Operation Check The product has LED for an operation check, which helps you visually confirm the communication status of each interface.

