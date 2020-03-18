Log in
New Product - The CSXi Compact, Simple to Use Soft Starter From Benshaw Inc.

03/18/2020 | 10:53am EDT

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benshaw Inc. is pleased to announce a new addition to the company's expanding line of low voltage motor control solutions: The CSXi Compact Soft Starter.

Benshaw CSXi Series Soft Starters are compact, enclosed chassis, low voltage motor controls designed to provide simplified installation, ease-of-use and built-in motor protection features to safeguard three phase motors during operation.

At only 6.5 inches deep, Benshaw CSXi soft starters are easy to mount in low profile enclosures and Motor Control Centers (MCCs). They also feature constant current soft start and TVR soft stop technologies … providing greater control and reduced electrical and mechanical stress on your motor.

CSXi Series soft starters from Benshaw are easy to set up via potentiometer settings, with LED status indicators for soft start, soft stop, motor protection and more. The included integral bypass contactor allows CSXi Series soft starters to be mounted in non-vented enclosures without the need for an external bypass contactor or fans. Internal protection features eliminate the need for an external motor overload device.

Benshaw CSXi Series soft starters are also available as a compact, convenient, prepackaged pump panel. The CSXi 'Pump Panel' is readily available from stock and comes standard in a NEMA 3R enclosure with circuit breaker, door operators and convenient indicator lights.

For more information on Benshaw's new CSXi Series soft starter, visit:

https://benshaw.com/motor-control-solutions/low-voltage-motor-control/soft-starters/csxi-basic-compact-soft-starter/

For more information on Benshaw's CSXi Pump Panel, visit:

https://benshaw.com/motor-control-solutions/low-voltage-motor-control/soft-starters/csxi-series-pump-panels/

Watch for other new product announcements coming soon.

About Benshaw:

Benshaw Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based, privately held manufacturer of applied
motor control solutions for mission critical industrial applications. With operations spanning the globe, Benshaw offers the broadest family of globally supported, globally certified, low and medium voltage soft starters in the industry.

For more information, visit Benshaw online at https://benshaw.com.

Contact:

Karen Alberts
Manager, Marketing & Ecommerce
Email Address: karen.alberts@benshaw.com
Telephone: 412-756-2257

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-product--the-csxi-compact-simple-to-use-soft-starter-from-benshaw-inc-301026209.html

SOURCE Benshaw Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
